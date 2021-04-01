Auburn baseball grabs first SEC win by taking down No. 2 Arkansas

After Auburn pushed across two runs in the first four innings of Thursday’s game against Arkansas, it became apparent more scoring would be hard to pull off.

Fortunately for the Tigers, senior right-hander Cody Greenhill had no interest in letting the Razorbacks close the gap.

Greenhill was strong throughout Thursday’s start and shut the door on Arkansas in a 2-1 Auburn victory, the Tigers’ first SEC win of the season. The game featured a strong performance from Greenhill, who threw seven innings with just three hits and one earned run and only allowed two lead-off Arkansas batters to reach base.

The Tigers (12-11, 1-6 SEC) entered Thursday’s game riding a six-game losing streak during which early runs were hard to come by. Auburn second baseman Brody Moore made sure that wasn’t the story once again.

Moore made the most of his second at-bat by launching a solo home run to right field to push the Tigers to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Auburn stretched the lead one inning later when catcher Nate LaRue sent a sacrifice fly to left field that helped Kason Howell cross home plate safely to create a 2-0 contest.