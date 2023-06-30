Auburn baseball will have a new pitching coach in 2023, as the program announced Friday that it was hiring Everett Teaford to the position.

Welcome to the Plains, Coach Teaford! ☑️ Four-year big leaguer w/ Royals & Rays☑️ Six-year MiLB coordinator w/ White Sox#WarEagle https://t.co/WoiLcT2q3q — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 30, 2023

A former big leaguer who spent time with the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays, Teaford comes to Auburn after six seasons as a coach with the Chicago White Sox organization. This will be his first job in college coaching.

He replaces Daron Schoenrock, the former Memphis head coach who spent one season in the role. Schoenrock reportedly resigned from his position Tuesday. This makes Teaford Auburn’s third pitching coach in three seasons.

Schoenrock served as a volunteer assistant on staff but new NCAA rules eliminate the volunteer assistant designation starting July 1, affording Auburn the opportunity to hire Teaford as a full-time assistant coach. He’ll serve as the program’s third full-time assistant alongside Gabe Gross and Karl Nonemaker, all under head coach Butch Thompson.

“I absolutely believe Everett Teaford will be a gamechanger at the college level,” Thompson said in a release. “He checks so many boxes and will help us continue to enhance our program,” Thompson said. “He has pitched at the highest level, helped develop professional pitchers, served as a scout, (and) had an exceptional college career.”

Teaford originally joined Chicago in 2018 as a quality control coach, and was named the franchise’s minor league pitching coordinator prior to the 2020 season. He was also a scout for the Houston Astros from 2016-17.

While with the White Sox, Teaford worked with top pitching prospect Dylan Cease, who finished second in Cy Young Award voting in 2022. He also worked with Michael Kopech, Dane Dunning and Garrett Crochet, among others.

In four seasons at the MLB level, Teaford posted a combined 4.11 ERA and 67 strikeouts while pitching for the Royals and Rays. He pitched collegiately at Georgia Southern for three years. He logged a 26-13 career record in Statesboro, with a 4.00 ERA and 353 strikeouts in 348⅓ innings.

“I'm extremely grateful to Coach Thompson for this opportunity, and I’m excited to get back into the college game,” Teaford said in a release. “Auburn competes at the highest level in the SEC, and I love the momentum the program has created in recent seasons. I want to thank the White Sox for getting me started in the coaching profession, and I can't wait to continue to help develop these young, talented pitchers on the Plains.”

Teaford’s first collegiate staff is coming off what was an uphill climb of a 2023 season. At one point one of the statistically worst staffs in the SEC, the group was a vital key in Auburn’s second-half turnaround. It finished the season in the bottom half of the league in many categories, but arms like Tommy Vail and Will Cannon worked through any early season struggles to become key contributors late.

It’s also a staff that, in many ways, is in limbo at this point of the offseason. While it’s brought in one addition via the transfer portal, the potential for several returning arms is still a possibility.

Seniors like Konner Copeland and Chase Isbell, both notable bullpen pieces this spring, have a remaining year of eligibility should they choose to use it. González, who was at one point considered an early round lock for this year’s draft, could return if he slides further than anticipated after missing this season with an injury.

There’s also the question of the program’s 2023 recruiting class, which includes a top-100 player on the mound and two other high school arms who appear on several draft boards. How many of those players don’t make it to campus with the upcoming draft?

An abundance of youth and talent will be at Teaford’s disposal. Former Gatorade Players of the Year and top-100 prospects like Drew Nelson and Zach Crotchfelt have already committed to next season, and shades of experience will be there with the likes of Cannon, Tanner Bauman, Chase Allsup and several others.

The biggest question looming at this point is which players step into bona fide veteran and leadership roles on the staff. Regardless of who they are, Teaford will get to help shape the answer.