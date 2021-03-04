Auburn baseball infielder Tyler Miller settling in as starting first baseman

Auburn junior Tyler Miller has come into his own at the plate after a slow start this season, and as a result he’s quickly become one of the Tigers’ top hitters statistically.
As important as his performance at the plate has been through eight games, Auburn coach Butch Thompson was more intrigued by a play he made in the field Sunday against Texas A&M.
Auburn led the Aggies 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on first base when Texas A&M’s Will Frizzell grounded the ball toward Miller at first. Thompson said he would have been content with Miller simply stepping on the bag for the easy out, but Miller was thinking much bigger and fired the ball to shortstop Ryan Bliss, who was covering second base.
Bliss stepped on the bag for the first out then fired the ball back to pitcher Trace Bright at first, who caught the ball to finish off the 3-6-1 double play. The heads-up play offered another strong endorsement for Miller, who is still learning how to play first after coming to Auburn last year as a shortstop.
“The first thing I learned about being at first base is you always have a lot more time than you did if you're at shortstop or third base,” Miller said. “Off the bat, I was like 'I've got enough time to get the lead runner.' Then I let Bliss do his thing, and whatever unfolded just happened out and we happened to get two. That's always a good thing.”
Miller joined Auburn last season with plenty of hype after a strong year at East Mississippi Community College, and he proved his versatility in the Tigers’ shortened season. He played in 12 games for Auburn in 2020 as a left fielder, right fielder or a designated hitter, and entering this season finding a starting role was even more difficult given the amount of talent the team returned.
Still, Miller impressed during Auburn’s preseason, and once the season began he took the lead as the team’s primary first baseman. He’s started at first five times through eight games this year but also made two starts at third base when Rankin Woley was out of the lineup.
Miller explained the biggest adjustment at first has been positioning as far as knowing where to stand depending on the batter at the plate, but all in all he said the move hasn’t been too difficult. His play has certainly made an impression on Thompson, who admitted he was curious about how Miller would handle last weekend’s Round Rock Classic road series but came away impressed by what he saw.
“If you're sitting there in the preparation for each game and you're watching every pitch, you're wondering, 'What's Tyler Miller going to do when you go on the road in a big setting like this?' He passed the test pretty good, and that's a good place to start,” Thompson said. “Sunday he looked like a shortstop playing the first-base position and turned that 3-6-1 double play. I thought that was huge because, you know, he's worked really hard at that position not just this spring.
“Just lining up and stuff like that, he's passed that from where he might have started the first of the weekend on a new field trying to line up to turning a play like that at the end of the weekend.”
Miller’s continued growth at first coincides with his quick improvement at the plate.
Miller got off to a slow start in the batter’s box with only two hits in the Tigers’ first three games, but he turned the corner against Alabama A&M on Feb. 24 with a 3-for-4 showing with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Tigers’ 33-0 victory.
That performance was the start of a strong four-game stretch by Miller, who has hit .625 with eight RBIs and seven runs scored during that time, the latest being a 4-for-4 effort with one RBI on Sunday against Texas A&M.
Through eight games, Miller leads the team with 12 hits and is tied for the team-high marks in RBIs (11) and total bases (21).
Miller explained he got off to a slow start to the 2020 season as well but wasn’t afforded much of a chance to recover given the season was canceled after 18 games. He said he found his rhythm against Alabama A&M – which was when he stepped in for Woley at third – and has made a concerted effort to stay in that groove.
“Ever since then I've just been seeing it well, swinging at the right balls – swinging at strikes mainly, not balls – and when I swing at it I'm not missing it,” Miller said. “Seeing 'em fall is a lot better than not seeing 'em fall.”