Auburn baseball infielder Tyler Miller settling in as starting first baseman

“Just lining up and stuff like that, he's passed that from where he might have started the first of the weekend on a new field trying to line up to turning a play like that at the end of the weekend.”

Miller’s continued growth at first coincides with his quick improvement at the plate.

Miller got off to a slow start in the batter’s box with only two hits in the Tigers’ first three games, but he turned the corner against Alabama A&M on Feb. 24 with a 3-for-4 showing with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Tigers’ 33-0 victory.

That performance was the start of a strong four-game stretch by Miller, who has hit .625 with eight RBIs and seven runs scored during that time, the latest being a 4-for-4 effort with one RBI on Sunday against Texas A&M.

Through eight games, Miller leads the team with 12 hits and is tied for the team-high marks in RBIs (11) and total bases (21).

Miller explained he got off to a slow start to the 2020 season as well but wasn’t afforded much of a chance to recover given the season was canceled after 18 games. He said he found his rhythm against Alabama A&M – which was when he stepped in for Woley at third – and has made a concerted effort to stay in that groove.

“Ever since then I've just been seeing it well, swinging at the right balls – swinging at strikes mainly, not balls – and when I swing at it I'm not missing it,” Miller said. “Seeing 'em fall is a lot better than not seeing 'em fall.”