Auburn baseball looks to clinch first-round bye this weekend ahead of SEC Tournament

The magic number is two.

If Auburn wins two games against Kentucky this weekend, the Tigers will clinch a first-round bye at the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

Auburn stands fourth in the SEC standings with Georgia, Vanderbilt and LSU 1.5 games behind. If Auburn takes the series against Kentucky, it’ll hold onto one of the four first-round byes even if all the other three teams sweep.

First, Auburn takes on Samford on Tuesday night in non-conference play in what’ll be an early look at the Hoover Met for this year’s Tigers team.

All told, Auburn still sits comfortably in its postseason outlook, even after last Sunday’s canceled game against Alabama threw a wrench in the league standings.

No. 18 Auburn sits at 35-16 overall and 15-11 in SEC play with a week left in the regular season, good for third in the SEC West but third overall. Including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season (which didn’t see conference games played), this marks the third time in the past decade that the Tigers have reached 15 SEC wins, tying the 2018 total and one win shy of its 2017 mark. But the Tigers have a chance to best the decade-high in Lexington this weekend.

Heading into the series, Kentucky holds the third-worst winning percentage among SEC teams in conference games at 37-percent. The Wildcats are 27-23 overall this year, but 10-17 in conference. Of the nine SEC series they’ve played this year, they’ve only won two of them, taking two of three games from No. 25 Georgia in March, and taking the first two of three from No. 1 Tennessee in early May.

While the Wildcats won those series, they’ve also lost series against currently ranked Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M teams. They also dropped a series against then-No. 9 Ole Miss and have dropped series against Florida, South Carolina and Missouri, all of which are sub-.500 in SEC play.

Clinching an opening-round bye in Hoover would automatically enter Auburn into double-elimination play at the SEC Tournament.

For Auburn to lose its spot in the top four, it would have to lose the Kentucky series. With one win, Georgia, Vanderbilt or LSU would have to sweep its weekend series. If Auburn gets swept, one of those teams would jump Auburn with a series win.

The Bulldogs likely have the best chance of the three to record a sweep this weekend, as they host Missouri, which is an SEC-worst 8-19 record in conference play. The Commodores will host LSU, making a sweep impossible for at least one of the two.

If Auburn remains at No. 4, its first game in Hoover would be on Wednesday — the last of four games that day — against the winner of Tuesday’s No. 5 vs. No. 12 matchup.

As for Auburn’s NCAA Tournament trajectory, it still looks on course to host a regional. In D1Baseball’s most recent projection for the field of 64 — which came out prior to Auburn's 2-0 weekend — it has the Tigers at the No. 8 overall seed, hosting Florida State, Mercer, Alabama State and College of Charleston. If the Tigers were to maintain a top-eight seed, they would also be in line to host a super regional should they make it that far.

Of the most recent top-25 polls, Auburn is ranked outside of the top 16 in all of them, ranking from No. 18 to No. 23, but its Rating Percentage Index (RPI) has consistently been toward the top of Division I.

As of Monday, the Tigers’ RPI is No. 4 in the country, which should have a significant impact on their NCAA Tournament seeding.

Auburn’s Tuesday night game against Samford is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch and is scheduled to be streamed on ESPN+.

