Auburn baseball looks to get back on track against No. 1 Arkansas

Thompson noted Arkansas has pitchers whose speed and spin rates are not what the Tigers’ hitters are used to seeing, and he and hitting coach Gabe Gross have tried to take that into consideration this week. Thompson went so far as to spent time with NFL neurosurgeon Dr. Allen Sills on Tuesday to get a feel for how the eyes and mind process the differences in spin rate and how best to prepare his players.

“If they’re filling up the strike zone and changing speeds it’s tough because basically what a hitter’s going on is his software. He’s basically going on the predictive swing because of where that ball’s going to be – where he’s predicting it’s going to be. Whenever you have an outlier, it’s not exactly quite there,” Thompson said. “That’s why I would call somebody so gifted as Dr. Sills just to make sure we’re on the right track. We want to make sure we’re passing down good information … We’ve got to put our mind in a different place when we see a couple of these guys that are bringing some different outlier-type stuff, which Arkansas is.”

Thompson said Wednesday that his players didn’t seem down after their recent struggles and added they see the Arkansas series as an opportunity. Thompson said he and his players are still meeting regularly and the team continues to display the investment necessary to get the Tigers back on track.