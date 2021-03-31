Auburn baseball looks to get back on track against No. 1 Arkansas

The Auburn baseball team has gotten off to a rough start in SEC play, and the result is a six-game losing streak that marks its worst start to conference action since 2013.
The good news is the Tigers still have time to settle in, but the bad news is their next matchup might be their most difficult yet.
Auburn (11-11, 0-6 SEC) returns to the diamond Thursday to start a three-game series at No. 1 Arkansas (20-3, 5-1 SEC). The series gives the Tigers a chance to prove themselves and ideally end their recent losing skid against a red-hot Razorbacks team that has won eight games in a row, six of which by at least three runs.
The Tigers haven’t gotten off to as strong of a start to conference play as they had hoped thanks to being swept by No. 4 Ole Miss on the road and being swept at home against Kentucky. Auburn’s pitching has been an issue through the early part of the season, and with 22 games in the books the Tigers stand next-to-last in the SEC in ERA, opponent batting average and runs allowed.
The Tigers’ struggles on the mound coupled with some slow starts at the plate have left them playing from behind far too often; as pointed out by the Montgomery Advertiser’s Josh Vitale, Auburn has trailed in 43 of the 56 innings it has come to the plate in during the losing skid.
Auburn coach Butch Thompson and his staff have adjusted accordingly prior to Arkansas series. He explained Cody Greenhill will start Game 1 on the mound, Jack Owen will start Game 2 after making two appearances out of the bullpen in his comeback from a finger injury, and freshman right-hander Joseph Gonzalez will start Game 3.
Thompson said sophomore right-hander Mason Barnett, who started the second game of both the Ole Miss and Kentucky series, will go back to the end of the bullpen. Thompson also sounded committed to leaving Richard Fitts in the bullpen after the senior struggled in a starting role to begin the year.
Thompson explained the early deficits have certainly hampered the Tigers lately, and while the task of scoring on the Razorbacks is a tall one doing so would be a highly welcomed sight.
“These other five games [besides Sunday’s loss to Ole Miss] have felt like we’ve played the same game. It’s been the same rhythm. We’ve battled. We’ve come back,” Thompson said Wednesday. “I just think it would be a breath of fresh air to get a different rhythm going into a ballgame. Of course, that means getting out of the gate good, right? Greenhill has done that for us. Scoring some early runs, just a different rhythm of a ballgame, would put us in a different mindset as we navigate through a ballgame.”
Scoring runs early – or, really, at all – will be easier said than done against an Arkansas team that is making its case as one of the nation’s best.
Thompson described Arkansas as a deep team with no weaknesses, which is evidenced by the fact it leads the SEC in home runs (45), has allowed the third-fewest hits (159) and has a conference-best .983 fielding percentage. Thompson was especially impressed with the Razorbacks’ pitching depth, which is highlighted by left-handed starter Lael Lockhart, who transferred to Arkansas from Houston this offseason.
Thompson noted Arkansas has pitchers whose speed and spin rates are not what the Tigers’ hitters are used to seeing, and he and hitting coach Gabe Gross have tried to take that into consideration this week. Thompson went so far as to spent time with NFL neurosurgeon Dr. Allen Sills on Tuesday to get a feel for how the eyes and mind process the differences in spin rate and how best to prepare his players.
“If they’re filling up the strike zone and changing speeds it’s tough because basically what a hitter’s going on is his software. He’s basically going on the predictive swing because of where that ball’s going to be – where he’s predicting it’s going to be. Whenever you have an outlier, it’s not exactly quite there,” Thompson said. “That’s why I would call somebody so gifted as Dr. Sills just to make sure we’re on the right track. We want to make sure we’re passing down good information … We’ve got to put our mind in a different place when we see a couple of these guys that are bringing some different outlier-type stuff, which Arkansas is.”
Thompson said Wednesday that his players didn’t seem down after their recent struggles and added they see the Arkansas series as an opportunity. Thompson said he and his players are still meeting regularly and the team continues to display the investment necessary to get the Tigers back on track.
Thompson knows the Tigers will have to step up their game to hang with the Razorbacks, but he’s seen enough signs to believe his team is capable of making it happen.
“This is the best amateur baseball in the country,” Thompson said of Arkansas. “We need to get our share of some of these because we’re part of it. We’re supposed to be one of these teams that are capable of trading blows. Hopefully at the end of the day, that will pan out that we are – that we can get on a run on the opposite side just like we’ve been slow for two weeks in this deal.”