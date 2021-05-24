Auburn baseball looks to keep season alive in SEC Tournament opener against Ole Miss

With their backs against the wall following a rough start to conference play, the Auburn Tigers responded by winning three of their final four SEC series in order to reach the conference tournament.
The Tigers' late success has them headed for Hoover, but they know full well it will take a lot more winning in order to keep their season going.
Auburn (25-26, 10-20 SEC) is back in action at 8 p.m. Tuesday as the 12th seed facing fifth seed Ole Miss (38-17, 18-12 SEC) to end the opening day of the SEC Tournament. The Tigers understand they have virtually no margin of error in the showdown, as a loss would end the team's season.
The Tigers seemed to be a longshot to make the SEC Tournament after starting conference play with a 3-16 record, the last of those losses being a 4-0 defeat at No. 20 Georgia on April 29. From that point on, however, Auburn stepped up and went 7-4 in SEC play to close the season strong and take the tournament's final seed by one game over Texas A&M.
Auburn coach Butch Thompson pointed to the response after the Game 1 loss to Georgia as a crucial point in the Tigers turning things around. He also explained he and pitching coach Tim Hudson became much more proactive with the team's starting pitchers and the bullpen, which resulted in much shorter outings for many Tigers and a number of pitchers taking the mound in any given game.
In Thompson's opinion, the players' resolve and unwillingness to blame each other was pivotal in the team doing everything it could to stay in the hunt for the tournament's 12th and final seed.
"Our team stayed together. Our coaches stayed together," Thompson said on Saturday. "I think about like our positional players. There were times where I wanted to scream from the pitching standpoint, and I never heard them do it. They might have done it away from the field. They might have done it in a back room somewhere by themselves in the hotel, but I just never saw this team turn on each other."
Auburn closed the regular season by taking two of three games from Texas A&M followed by taking two of three from Missouri. The Tigers will face an Ole Miss team that took two of three from then-No. 2 Vanderbilt followed by two of three from Georgia to close SEC play.
Thompson described the Rebels as a well-rounded team and noted left-hander Doug Nikhazy has done a good job stepping in as the team's ace. He complimented two younger players in shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and center fielder TJ McCants, and he said catcher Hayden Dunhurst was the best receiving catcher the Tigers faced all season.
Thompson explained the Tigers are ready to fight, but he knows beating these Rebels won't be easy.
"This is a team you're talking about arguably all year being a national seed, and whatever [happened] these last couple of weekends – I know they just won a series against Vanderbilt at home," Thompson said. "Nonetheless, they didn't get a top four seed, but they're the fifth seed. They're pretty interchangeable, the top five [in the SEC], I would say. Depends on who's hot or not."
Thompson noted even though Ole Miss swept Auburn during the first weekend of SEC play two of the Rebels' three victories came in one-run contests. He added that one of the biggest reasons why he wanted the Tigers to make the tournament was he felt strongly they could make the most of another opportunity against a top-tier opponent.
As for his own players, Thompson spoke highly of shortstop Ryan Bliss, pitchers Richard Fitts, Jack Owen and Cody Greenhill and right fielder Steven Williams, who suffered a season-ending facial fracture against Missouri in Thursday's victory. Thompson said he respected how the entire team kept a foot on the gas despite a rough start to SEC play, and the fact the Tigers never packed it in opened the door for a trip to Hoover.
The Tigers appeared to be on the road to not advancing past the regular season, but thanks to some key victories late they're not done playing just yet.
It will likely take the team's first SEC Tournament title since 1998 in order for Auburn to keep the season alive past Hoover, but as far as Thompson is concerned, he and his Tigers are willing to do whatever it takes.
"I'll never quit. I mean, you can look at me right now. I'm wiped out. I've worked less and had more success. We've been grinding with our entire heart, and I don't think I'm alone," Thompson said. "By getting swept the first weekend, this has been a 10-week run. We've been on alert the entire time since SEC play has started. This didn't wake up at the halfway point and say, 'Hey, y'all need to do better or you're not going to make the tournament.' We've been grinding at this for more than a couple of months.