Auburn baseball looks to keep season alive in SEC Tournament opener against Ole Miss

Thompson noted even though Ole Miss swept Auburn during the first weekend of SEC play two of the Rebels' three victories came in one-run contests. He added that one of the biggest reasons why he wanted the Tigers to make the tournament was he felt strongly they could make the most of another opportunity against a top-tier opponent.

As for his own players, Thompson spoke highly of shortstop Ryan Bliss, pitchers Richard Fitts, Jack Owen and Cody Greenhill and right fielder Steven Williams, who suffered a season-ending facial fracture against Missouri in Thursday's victory. Thompson said he respected how the entire team kept a foot on the gas despite a rough start to SEC play, and the fact the Tigers never packed it in opened the door for a trip to Hoover.

The Tigers appeared to be on the road to not advancing past the regular season, but thanks to some key victories late they're not done playing just yet.

It will likely take the team's first SEC Tournament title since 1998 in order for Auburn to keep the season alive past Hoover, but as far as Thompson is concerned, he and his Tigers are willing to do whatever it takes.