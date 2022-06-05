Auburn baseball notebook: Bats night and day for Tigers

Coming into this weekend’s Auburn Regional, the Tigers went through arguably their roughest stretch at the plate all season.

From May 17 through May 25, Auburn was batting .227 in five contests, down 58 points from its team batting average at the time. In three of those five games, they were held to fewer than five runs, though they were also averaging 4.6 walks per game on the season, that total was also down to 3.6 a game for that stretch.

In its two games this weekend, though, Auburn has looked like a completely different team. It has scored 40 runs in 18 innings, and it has tallied 39 hits. As a team, the Tigers have drawn 22 walks, too, and they’re hitting .443 with 10 home runs.

“I think for at least two ball games, they've stayed in a process and, you know, that'll be required [moving forward],” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

Shortstop Brody Moore — who went 5 for 5 against Florida State — said a near week of rest and preparation was good for the Tigers to reset and get back to their approaches at the plate at of the NCAA Tournament, but Thompson said that, during the rough patch, he called out his hitters for their performance, “because I know they can hit.”

“At the same time, I think they respect accountability,” Thompson said, “and they want to be drawn out the best, and all we did was, probably just an old fashioned, ‘Hey, shorten this thing up, get back to the middle of the field.’”

The coach also said they were able to clear their heads once they found out a week ago Sunday that they’d be playing on the Plains in the NCAA Tournament — “I think it kicked in a little extra juice,” Thompson said.

And while the juice kicked in against a depleted Southeastern Louisiana pitching staff Friday, the juice continued to flow against one of the better pitching units in the country in Florida State.

Prior to Saturday, the Seminoles had only allowed 10-plus runs in four contests, with the most being a 15-4 loss to North Carolina State on March 20. Auburns’ 21-run night was three runs shy of the most runs Florida State has allowed in a game in program history, with that record being set by Clemson in 1959.

“We talked about having to prove something,” Thompson said. “I don't think that's unhealthy. I think our program, in baseball, for seven years has been having to try to prove something to everybody, and whenever we kind of really marched down that road of trying to prove it, I think it's good.”

Hubbart’s night

Auburn managed to work Florida State starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart off the mound in the third inning Saturday night, with the left-hander officially recording 2⅓ innings pitched.

The brief outing was Hubbart’s second-shortest start of the year, second only to an inning-long start at North Carolina on May 21.

Coming into the night, Hubbart had struck out 94 batters and only walked 18, but his three walks allowed were also the second-highest total he’s given up this season, and it marked the second time in 14 starts that Hubbart has walked more batters than he has struck out.”

“We were able to eliminate the breaking ball,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said, “and we got to fast balls on a very good arm on the left-handed pitcher. We didn't think he was getting the breaking ball over consistent enough so it allowed us for the most part to eliminate it”

Lions leave Auburn with bad results

Only one other team had more runs scored against it than Southeastern Louisiana through the first two days of NCAA Tournament Regionals.

The Lions, who left the Auburn Regional after a 16-2 loss to UCLA Saturday afternoon, allowed 35 runs in two contests. The only team to give up more was Hofstra, which lost 15-4 to No. 10 North Carolina on Friday and 24-1 to Georgia on Saturday in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Southeastern’s loss to UCLA was one of its worst hitting performances of the year, as the Lions had only recorded three or fewer hits four times this season. Their two-run output was also a low mark, as they had only scored two or fewer runs in a game eight times before Saturday.

