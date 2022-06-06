Auburn baseball notebook: Starting pitching bolsters Tigers' dominant weekend

The story of the weekend for Auburn baseball was its productivity at the plate, but the Tigers strung together arguably their best weekend of starting pitching this season to sweep the Auburn Regional.

Mason Barnett, Trace Bright and Joseph Gonzalez, the Tigers’ usual weekend rotation, combined for 16⅓ innings while giving up seven earned runs to post an earned-run average of 3.86. Of the 66 batters they faced, only eight of them recorded a hit, meaning Florida State, UCLA and Southeastern Louisiana had a combined batting average of .196 against Auburn’s starters.

“It was kind of understood that it's important,” Barnett said of the starting pitching. “It’s the regional, it’s the first time we've hosted in a long time, but I think the biggest thing was just all of us kind of having that same mindset of just going pitch by pitch, having that good focus on every pitch and just trying to get outs as much as you can and give our team a chance to win.”

Barnett, who was Auburn’s Friday starter toward the back half of the year, had the best outing of the three, striking out a career-high 10 in a scoreless 5⅓ innings. Bright went five innings and did the same, striking out a career-high 10.

Gonzalez, who showed the most consistency of any Auburn starter during the regular season, pitched a quieter quality start, giving up three runs over six innings, the longest start of the weekend for Auburn.

On Friday, Thompson also noted the value of Bright’s deep start against Southeastern Louisiana, and how much it would impact bullpen depth.

The value of saving that bullpen showed, as the Tigers didn’t turn to marquee relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter until Monday, and comparatively, Auburn’s starters were far better statistically than its bullpen throughout the weekend.

Six relievers appeared for the Tigers and they posted a collective 6.75 ERA. They also gave up 16 hits. Auburn’s starters gave up 11.

Super-Butch

Auburn’s win against UCLA on Monday punched its ticket to a Super Regional, doing so for a fourth time in program history. Of those four trips, three of them have come under Auburn coach Butch Thompson, who has only helmed the program for seven seasons.

“I'm not sure how many great schools have done that, but that's a big deal,” Thompson said of the volume of appearances.

The Tigers made their first College World Series appearance under Thompson in 2019, when they made their last Super Regional, beating North Carolina in three games in Chapel Hill. In 2018, Auburn was swept by Florida in two games in Gainesville.

Following this weekend, Auburn is 13-5 under Thompson in the NCAA Tournament.

Bad luck for Bruins since 2013 title

Since it won its first-ever College World Series title in 2013, UCLA has made six regional appearances, including this year’s Auburn Regional, but the results haven’t been in the program’s favor.

The Bruins are 58-36 in regionals all-time, but since 2013, they’re 9-9. They’ve only advanced to a Super Regional once in those six trips, heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2019 where they went 1-2 against the Wolverines.

Beyond finishing fourth in the 2017 Long Beach Regional and first in the 2019 Los Angeles Regional, all of UCLA’s finishes have been as a runner-up in that span.

Low-scoring affair between UCLA, FSU a rarity this weekend

The first game of Sunday at the Auburn Regional, a 2-1 win for UCLA, was one of the lowest-scoring games of the NCAA Tournament through Sunday.

At the conclusion of Sunday, only four of the 94 other games played so far ended with both teams combining for three or fewer runs.

Mississippi’s 2-1 win against Miami, and Notre Dame's 2-1 win against Texas Tech, on Sunday were the only other three-run games, and Texas Texas and UNC-Greensboro on Saturday, and Army and Southern Miss on Friday, only had two runs each.

Army and UNC-Greensboro were both shut out in those 2-0 losses, making them two of three teams to be shut out this weekend, along with Alabama State.

