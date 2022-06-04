Auburn baseball notebook: Trace Bright’s start could be ‘huge’ for rest of regional

After his team posted an 11-run first inning against Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night, Butch Thompson got a tap on the shoulder.

The Auburn coach was tapping shoulders, too, he said, deliberating with his coaching staff about what to do with their starting pitcher, Trace Bright.

The right-hander was less than 20 pitches into his night against the Lions, but he had also appeared in Auburn’s most recent game against Kentucky, throwing 2⅔ innings on four days' rest at the SEC Tournament. Bright made that appearance in relief, the first time he’d done so all season.

Auburn’s gameplan on the mound against Kentucky in Hoover was something Thompson discussed with excitement earlier in the week — “chopping up” its pitchers over the course of a game, he called it. The Tigers started reliever Carson Skipper, used Bright in middle relief, and then strung together three short appearances from its bullpen in a 3-1 loss.

But would he turn to his bullpen again so early Friday?

“Man, if I can save one,” Thompson thought in the second before electing to do just that and save Auburn’s bullpen.

The Tigers let Bright complete a “full” five-inning, 101-pitch start in which he earned the win and struck out a career-high 10 batters. And while Bright had possibly his biggest start of the year, what his night did for Auburn’s arms moving through the rest of the weekend could be even more impactful.

“I think it’s huge,” Thompson said of Friday's impact on the bullpen. “We opted for the rested bullpen because we know there's big challenges ahead as soon as we get back out on that field tomorrow.”

Following Bright on the mound was Konner Copeland and Brooks Fuller, a duo that made a combined 15 appearances coming into Friday, and though they weren’t stellar — Copeland gave up three runs and Fuller issued a two-out walk in the eighth — they finished off Auburn’s win without it having to burn another arm.

Heading into Saturday’s contest with No. 3 Florida State, the Tigers have yet to touch Blake Burkhalter or Carson Skipper. They also haven’t touched Chase Allsup or John Armstrong, two relievers who have come on late, nor have they touched Tommy Sheehan, Carson Swilling or Chase Isbell.

It sets up Auburn for flexibility on the mound, and a chance to possibly chop it up on the mound again in what Thompson called Monday its “best recipe” of late.

Much-improved Messick

In his three previous starts, Florida State pitcher Parker Messick recorded three losing decisions while posting a 7.16 earned-run average and giving up 22 hits in 16⅓ innings.

While he wasn’t lights out Friday, the starter looked like a much different pitcher, recording the win in five innings while giving up two runs and striking out four batters.

“What happened in the past happened in the past, and that was kind of the same mindset after every start [this year], no matter how good or bad it was,” Messick said. “You prepare for a new team and it's a new week, and you go out there and ultimately try to give your team the best chance to win.”

Messick’s Friday start was tied for his second shortest of the season, longer than only a 2⅔-inning start against Georgia Tech that saw him throw 75 pitches. The win against UCLA was the second time this season Messick has recorded an 85-pitch start.

Martin Jr.: ‘Pretty sure’ Crowell available again this weekend

Florida State coach Mike Martin Jr. said reliever Wyatt Crowell, who pitched two innings against UCLA, will be available again at some point this weekend.

Crowell, who boasts the lowest ERA and highest strikeout total in Florida State’s bullpen, issued three walks and struck out two batters in a 45-pitch appearance against the Bruins.

“Wyatt couldn’t get comfortable,” Martin Jr. said. “That wasn’t Wyatt Crowell. He was just a little bit out of sync. We went to get him because some of the things he said, it didn't seem right, and sometimes that happens.”

Of his 26 appearances this season, Crowell has yet to pitch on back-to-back days.

Auburn not the only explosive offense of Day 1

While the Tigers exploded for 19 runs on 20 hits Friday, they weren’t the only offense to record a high-scoring night.

Auburn’s 19 runs were the third-most scored by a team in Friday’s NCAA Tournament play, as Maryland scored 23 against Long Island and Stanford scored 20 against Binghamton.

The Tigers were one of 14 offenses with 10-plus runs scored.

Cole Foster, whose three-home run night helped propel the Tigers, wasn’t even the only player in college baseball to pull off the feat of hitting a home run from both sides of the plate in the same inning Friday.

East Carolina’s Bryson Worrell did the same en route to the Pirates’ 17-1 win over Coppin State in Greenville, NC.

Bat-lacking Bruins

Friday’s game was the 12th time this season UCLA has recorded five or fewer hits, and its three runs were its fewest since its 4-1 loss to California in the first game of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Bruins made headlines toward the end of the tournament when they took part in a 25-22 loss to Oregon State, in which they combined with the Beavers for 53 hits.

UCLA has recorded 24 10-plus hit games this season, and it has scored 10-plus runs in 11 times, with two 20-plus-run games.

