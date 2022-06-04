Auburn baseball one win away from Super Regional

With its win Saturday evening, Auburn is one game away from advancing to the fourth Super Regional in program history.

In beating No. 3 seed Florida State 21-7 on Saturday evening at Plainsman Park, the Tigers remained undefeated and in the winner’s bracket at this weekend’s Auburn Regional, guaranteeing them no more than two games for the remainder of the regional.

The win advances Auburn to a game against the winner of Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest between No. 3 UCLA and the Seminoles, which will start at 6 p.m. Sunday. Should the Tigers lose that game, they’ll play a rematch at 6 p.m. Monday with a chance at Super Regionals on the line.

"This is a blast," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "This is what you play for. Absolutely, I want to figure out a way for us to to be the last man standing, but I was talking to [UCLA coach] John Savage and, man, to get a chance to compete against those guys, I welcome it. To get the chance to play Florida State again. I just, you know, I'm still at a stage in my career where I absolutely think this is the best thing in the world."

Super Regionals have been more common under Thompson than any other skipper in program history, as the Tigers have made two of their three Super Regional appearances in program history with him at the helm.

In 2018, Thompson’s Auburn team traveled to Gainesville, Florida, and went three games with the Gators, ultimately losing 3-2 in 11 innings in the finale. It was a different story the next season, as Auburn traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 2019 for three games, this time against the Tar Heels.

The Tigers outscored North Carolina 25-16 that weekend to advance to their first College World Series since 1997, their first under Thompson.

To get to a Super Regional, Auburn will have to win one more this weekend, though, and it won’t know who it’s facing Sunday night until the conclusion of Game 5 of the Auburn Regional.

Game 5 will see the Bruins and Seminoles face off with their seasons on the line. The Tigers continued their big weekend against Florida State on Saturday night with their first postseason win against the team from Tallahassee since 1997, but a matchup against the Bruins would be Auburn’s first in program history.

Both the Seminoles and the Bruins appear to be in similar situations on the mound, as they’ll have both used their top-two starters heading into Sunday evening’s Game 6. Florida State pitched Parker Messick against UCLA on Friday and Bryce Hubbart against the Tigers on Saturday.

The Bruins burned Max Rajcic against the Seminoles on Friday, and their usual No. 2, Jake Brooks, has been sidelined with an injury since late April. Kelly Austin, who has the second-most starts among UCLA pitchers, will start against Game 5, UCLA coach John Savage announced Saturday.

UCLA’s only other pitcher to record more than three starts, Thatcher Hurd, was ruled out indefinitely in early April.

As for who Auburn pitches Sunday night, Thompson said he's yet to make a decision on that, but he acknowledged that the Tigers have multiple arms rested.

Mason Barnett and Carson Skipper headline the names of Auburn pitchers who could take the mound. Barnett has started a career-high 11 games this season, and though Skipper has only made one start since 2019, it was a scoreless three innings against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament last month in which he strike out seven.

