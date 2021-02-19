Auburn baseball opens 2021 season against Presbyterian College

The Auburn baseball team opens its season Friday by starting a three-game series with visiting Presbyterian College.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 4 p.m.

All three games this weekend will be streamed on SEC Network+.

“We’re excited to get back after it,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said this week.

Auburn is set to start senior Cody Greenhill on Friday, as the former closer makes his move to starter for the Tigers. He’ll be making his first career start.

The teams will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Plainsman Park will be reduced to about 20-percent capacity as fans are required to meet social distancing guidelines. Seats will be arranged in pods of two and four.

Following this weekend’s series, Auburn will host two games against Alabama A&M next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Tigers will then travel to Texas for their best test of the early season, competing in the Round Rock Classic. Auburn will compete there in late February against Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas A&M.

Auburn opens SEC play March 19.

