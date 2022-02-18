Auburn baseball prepares for opening weekend on ‘big stage’ in Arlington

Opening weekend is already a big deal.
For Auburn baseball, it’s getting supersized in Texas.
With big competition at an even bigger venue in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, the Tigers look to capitalize on the big opportunities to open the 2022 season.
Auburn baseball travels to Arlington this weekend for the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and a series of showdowns against Big 12 opponents including No. 12 Texas Tech.
Auburn starts the season Friday against Oklahoma at 11 a.m.
“We’ve been preparing for this for a while. When you get to play in a venue that we are going to play in, against opponents that we are going to compete against — I think it’s absolutely helped our preparation to get ready for this season,” head coach Butch Thompson said.
The Tigers look to start Tommy Sheehan on the mound. Sheehan is a graduate transfer from Notre Dame who started in 35 games while in the ACC.
“For this first weekend, the way these guys have been competing with each other, Tommy Sheehan has kind of come out on top, so he’ll draw that first start against Oklahoma,” Thompson said about the pitching line up.
Sheehan looks forward to the opportunity of his first start pitching for Auburn this weekend.
“I’m really excited,” Sheehan said. “It’s going to be a great venue to play at the Rangers’ ballpark and that even adds even a little bit more to the excitement. It’s going to be a big stage with a lot of good teams there so we are going to be able to show ourselves on the first game Friday and see what we can do.”
Thompson will take the pitch count from Friday into consideration when deciding who will start Saturday against the nationally ranked Red Raiders. Sunday, junior Trace Bright will start on the mound for the Tigers in the weekend finale against Kansas State.
The Tigers are welcoming the challenge and opportunity and are even considering it as a ‘building block’ for the rest of the season.
“It’s going to give us the opportunity to learn a great deal about our team. Playing this competition is going to allow us to really know what we need to come back and work on for three weeks before conference play starts,” Thompson said.
Despite half of the team being returners and the other half being newcomers, Auburn says it’s ‘very unified’ going into the 2022 season.
The team agrees with Thompson that playing tough competition early on is an advantage the Tigers want to capitalize on.
“Playing good competition like this very early is going to instill in us what it’s going to take to win at all costs,” senior Kason Howell said.
“That’s the advantage of playing good competition early because you are going to have your backs against the wall right off the bat which is only a good thing for this club,” Howell added.
After the Oklahoma game Friday, the Tigers will prepare for their seemingly their toughest test of the weekend against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The three-game weekend will wrap up on Sunday for Auburn against Kansas State at 10:30 a.m. All games will be streamed on FloBaseball.