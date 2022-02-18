Auburn baseball prepares for opening weekend on ‘big stage’ in Arlington

Sheehan looks forward to the opportunity of his first start pitching for Auburn this weekend.

“I’m really excited,” Sheehan said. “It’s going to be a great venue to play at the Rangers’ ballpark and that even adds even a little bit more to the excitement. It’s going to be a big stage with a lot of good teams there so we are going to be able to show ourselves on the first game Friday and see what we can do.”

Thompson will take the pitch count from Friday into consideration when deciding who will start Saturday against the nationally ranked Red Raiders. Sunday, junior Trace Bright will start on the mound for the Tigers in the weekend finale against Kansas State.

The Tigers are welcoming the challenge and opportunity and are even considering it as a ‘building block’ for the rest of the season.

“It’s going to give us the opportunity to learn a great deal about our team. Playing this competition is going to allow us to really know what we need to come back and work on for three weeks before conference play starts,” Thompson said.

Despite half of the team being returners and the other half being newcomers, Auburn says it’s ‘very unified’ going into the 2022 season.