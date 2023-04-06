Auburn baseball’s weekend series against Texas A&M is getting reshuffled due to impending weather, the program announced following Thursday’s series opener.

The Tigers and Aggies will now play at 1 p.m. CST Friday. The status of the series finale will be evaluated Friday morning, according to a release..All festivities regarding the unveiling of the Frank Thomas statue will remain as scheduled, according to a spokesperson, at 10 a.m. CST Saturday morning.

The final two games of the weekend were originally scheduled for 6 p.m. CST Friday and 3:30 p.m. CST Saturday.

Texas A&M won Game One 9-5, coming back from a three-run deficit and striking out Auburn batters 15 times, the most the Tigers have logged in a game this season. Outside of a five-run third inning, Auburn had just four hits in the remainder of the contest.

This weekend’s series is part of a jam-packed weekend for Auburn athletics. On top of the series and Saturday’s statue unveiling, the football program is scheduled to play its annual A-Day spring game at 1 p.m. CST Saturday, taking the field for the first time in the Hugh Freeze era.