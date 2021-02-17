Auburn baseball’s Rankin Woley aims for hot start last spring to lead to strong season

Auburn infielder Rankin Woley made an effort to slow things down last spring, and though the Tigers’ season proved to only be 18 games he made the most of it.
Now, the senior is eager to have the same kind of success over a full schedule.
Woley swung one of the Tigers’ hottest bats in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and at the season’s end he had a team-high eight doubles, 22 RBIs and a .618 slugging percentage while also tying the team-high mark with a .412 batting average.
Woley found an approach that worked for him in 2020, and it resulted in consistent production that helped Auburn handle its own in non-conference play. Having said that, Woley understands last year’s success means little as the Tigers gear up for the start of another year.
“Last year I said I’m going to be myself and do everything selfless I can to help the team in the games, and it ended up helping me a lot more. I found my BP approach,” Woley said. “I had a good start to the year last year, but that doesn't really mean anything anymore. It’s a completely new year. I'm just hoping to do everything I can in the box to help the guy in front of me, behind me and all through the lineup.”
Woley explained he lacked discipline at the plate as a junior in 2019, which led to him swinging at everything and being sporadic in where his hits landed. He said he settled in last spring and convinced himself to focus on the right side of the field, which he felt did wonders for the mental aspect of his game.
Woley’s resulting play spoke for itself. He began the year with eight hits in the Tigers’ four-game series with Illinois-Chicago – including a 4-for-4 outing on Feb. 15 – then followed it with a three-hit, four-RBI showing against Oakland. Woley wound up having at least one hit in 16 of Auburn’s 18 games before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
The performance last season was notable for Woley, who was at that point in his second season at Auburn after starting his collegiate career at LSU followed by a stop at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City. But looking toward 2021, Woley didn’t want to rest on his laurels – especially given the competition he knows he’ll face once conference play gets underway.
“You can do that in the preseason, and then you get to SEC play and all that can change. That’s what people want to see: can you do in the SEC, too?” Woley said. “That’s a lot of added motivation, but I think the most important thing for me isn’t starting out as hot as I started. That's really hard to do again, and it’s most likely not going to happen.
“If I can stay in that approach and know that I have done that before and that I can do it … I think it's just going to help me more to where my confidence levels are going to keep me up there.”
Woley returns to the Tigers as a key player among a veteran-laded squad eager to build off the run to the College World Series two years ago. He explained his experience as the oldest player is valuable in that he’s seen practically everything, and at this point it’s all about trusting his game and sticking with his approach.
As far as his offseason work, Woley has taken a lesson from golf and begun lining up his spot in the batter’s box with the pitcher’s mound as if he were lining up a putt. He said he’s been mostly working at third base this year, and while he’s played some first base as part of a loaded Auburn infield he’s eager to handle the hot corner for the Tigers.
Woley’s skills are undoubtedly valued by Auburn coach Butch Thompson, but more than anything it’s the senior’s mature approach that has left Thompson impressed.
Thompson credited Woley as being another coach on the field, and while his experience could make him shy away from the younger players – some of whom Woley said have jokingly called him “Dad” – he’s connected with them in an effort to help the team.
“One reason why I wanted him to come back, selfishly, is because he's been part of a College World Series at every stop and every year of college. Nothing else [has stood out to me] but just how brilliant he is, how sharp he is. He’s a great team member,” Thompson said. “I think Rankin is interested in the legacy he's going to leave eventually. … When you have a coach that's actually on that field that can direct traffic and keep guys engaged, sometimes it's more powerful coming from a player than a coach. Rankin offers us that.”
Thompson explained Woley plans to attend medical school once he’s done at Auburn, but in the meantime he remains focused on what time he has left playing baseball. Woley explained the unexpected break he had from the sport last year was nice, but now he’s settled back in and eager to make the most of the upcoming season.