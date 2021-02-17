Auburn baseball’s Rankin Woley aims for hot start last spring to lead to strong season

Woley’s resulting play spoke for itself. He began the year with eight hits in the Tigers’ four-game series with Illinois-Chicago – including a 4-for-4 outing on Feb. 15 – then followed it with a three-hit, four-RBI showing against Oakland. Woley wound up having at least one hit in 16 of Auburn’s 18 games before the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The performance last season was notable for Woley, who was at that point in his second season at Auburn after starting his collegiate career at LSU followed by a stop at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City. But looking toward 2021, Woley didn’t want to rest on his laurels – especially given the competition he knows he’ll face once conference play gets underway.

“You can do that in the preseason, and then you get to SEC play and all that can change. That’s what people want to see: can you do in the SEC, too?” Woley said. “That’s a lot of added motivation, but I think the most important thing for me isn’t starting out as hot as I started. That's really hard to do again, and it’s most likely not going to happen.

“If I can stay in that approach and know that I have done that before and that I can do it … I think it's just going to help me more to where my confidence levels are going to keep me up there.”