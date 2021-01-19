Auburn baseball’s SEC schedule released for 2021 season

The Auburn baseball team’s 2021 SEC schedule is officially set.

The SEC released its conference schedules for all 14 schools on Tuesday. Auburn starts conference play on the road March 19-21 against Ole Miss and has road series later in the year against Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri. The team’s first home SEC series is against Kentucky March 26-28 before later home series against Mississippi State, Florida, LSU and Texas A&M.

The 2021 SEC baseball season is comprised of the traditional four weeks of non-conference play followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The NCAA permits teams to being play Feb. 19, and the first weekend of SEC series is March 19-21. The schedule is subject to change for television, including the move of some conference series to begin on Thursdays.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 25-30 at the Hoover Met.

Nine SEC baseball teams were ranked in the D1Baseball Preseason Top-25 released Monday, including Auburn at No. 23. The Tigers are coming off a shortened 2020 campaign in which the team started the year 13-5 before the season was canceled just prior to the start of conference play.

Below is Auburn’s full conference schedule:

March 19-21: Auburn at Ole Miss