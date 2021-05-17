Auburn baseball’s spot in SEC Tournament within reach entering final week of action

Entering last weekend’s action, it was clear the Auburn baseball team needed wins in order to keep its hopes of making the SEC Tournament alive.
The Tigers came through by taking two of three against Texas A&M, but their spot in Hoover is still far from secured.
Auburn (22-25, 8-19 SEC) enters the final week of the regular season tied for second-to-last in the conference with Texas A&M (28-25, 8-19 SEC) and only one game ahead of Missouri (15-33, 7-20 SEC), the team Auburn faces on the road starting Thursday.
Auburn would make the tournament as of now thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker with Texas A&M, but Auburn’s upcoming series in Columbia, Missouri will have a lot of say in whether or not it holds onto the final spot.
Auburn helped its own cause last weekend by beating Texas A&M 5-4 on Friday and coming back from Saturday’s 11-9 loss with an 8-5 victory Sunday. The only problem for the Tigers is they didn’t get much help from the other teams in the SEC.
Missouri pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season by taking two of three games on the road against No. 3 Mississippi State, which keeps Missouri in the hunt for one of the final tournament spots. Alabama could have put LSU’s spot within reach of Auburn but was unable to do so thanks to LSU winning two of its three games against the Crimson Tide.
Auburn can take the SEC’s 12th and final seed as long as it wins two of three games against Missouri and Texas A&M is unable to sweep LSU. Auburn cannot get any higher than the 12th seed thanks to losing the tiebreakers with LSU, currently the 10th seed, and Kentucky, currently the 11th seed.
If Missouri takes at least two of the three games against Auburn, Missouri takes the tiebreaker from Auburn and effectively knocks Auburn out of contention.
Missouri holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Texas A&M and would need some help from LSU in order to take the 12th and final seed. Missouri would take the final spot if it sweeps Auburn and LSU beats Texas A&M at least once or if Missouri takes two of three from Auburn and LSU sweeps Texas A&M.
If Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri find themselves in a three-way tie – which would be possible if Missouri wins two of three against Auburn and Texas A&M only beats LSU once – Missouri would take the final seed thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Tigers and Aggies.
Texas A&M would make the tournament if it sweeps LSU and Auburn loses at least once to Missouri or if it takes two of three against LSU and Auburn loses twice to Missouri.
Nine of the 12 teams that will make the tournament are locked in without tiebreakers factoring into the equation, though their seedings can still change depending on their final SEC series. Kentucky and LSU would avoid facing any tiebreakers and secure their spots with just one victory in their upcoming series against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, respectively.