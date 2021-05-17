Auburn baseball’s spot in SEC Tournament within reach entering final week of action

Auburn can take the SEC’s 12th and final seed as long as it wins two of three games against Missouri and Texas A&M is unable to sweep LSU. Auburn cannot get any higher than the 12th seed thanks to losing the tiebreakers with LSU, currently the 10th seed, and Kentucky, currently the 11th seed.

If Missouri takes at least two of the three games against Auburn, Missouri takes the tiebreaker from Auburn and effectively knocks Auburn out of contention.

Missouri holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Texas A&M and would need some help from LSU in order to take the 12th and final seed. Missouri would take the final spot if it sweeps Auburn and LSU beats Texas A&M at least once or if Missouri takes two of three from Auburn and LSU sweeps Texas A&M.

If Auburn, Texas A&M and Missouri find themselves in a three-way tie – which would be possible if Missouri wins two of three against Auburn and Texas A&M only beats LSU once – Missouri would take the final seed thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Tigers and Aggies.

Texas A&M would make the tournament if it sweeps LSU and Auburn loses at least once to Missouri or if it takes two of three against LSU and Auburn loses twice to Missouri.