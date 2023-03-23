The injury bug has hit Auburn baseball hard early, but in spite of its negative impact, coach Butch Thompson recognized some silver lining to it.

There’s been as many as four everyday starters out for Auburn at points this season. Thompson said he expects a few to return against Georgia this weekend, a series that starts at 6 p.m. CDT Thursday at Plainsman Park, but the coach also sees the program’s youth being thrust headfirst into crucial spots about a third of the way through the season.

“They’re learning by fire,” Thompson said Wednesday, “and I’m not sure that’s how we drew it up, as coaches with these guys, but that’s where we are.”

Auburn’s roster has more newcomers than veterans, and that’s shown up in terms of production. Seven of the 18 players to log an at-bat this year weren’t on last year’s roster, and they’ve accounted for 311 — about 43% — of Auburn’s 715 at-bats. It’s a similar case on the mound, where 112⅓ of Auburn’s 185 innings pitched have been from new arms.

With the injuries — particularly to outfielder Bobby Peirce, shortstop Cole Foster and first baseman Cooper McMurray — the Tigers have had to shift their lineup and bring some younger faces to the forefront.

Without McMurray since the beginning of March, freshman standout Ike Irish has often moved designated hitter to first base. Foster’s injury, from which he’s since returned, saw freshman Gavin Miller start at third base as the rest of the infield reshuffled. And freshman Chris Stanfield has filled in for Peirce in left field with little difficulty.

Auburn's Freshmen Statlines OF Chris Stanfield: 17 games (13 starts); .340 average (17 hits); 5 extra base hits; 1 home run; 11 RBIs; 4 walks; 2 stolen bases

17 games (13 starts); .340 average (17 hits); 5 extra base hits; 1 home run; 11 RBIs; 4 walks; 2 stolen bases 3B Gavin Miller: 9 games (4 starts); .294 average (5 hits); 1 extra base hit; 2 RBIs; 4 walks

9 games (4 starts); .294 average (5 hits); 1 extra base hit; 2 RBIs; 4 walks DH/1B Ike Irish: 21 games (21 starts); .407 average (35 hits); 13 extra base hits; 17 RBIs; 10 walks; 1 stolen base

21 games (21 starts); .407 average (35 hits); 13 extra base hits; 17 RBIs; 10 walks; 1 stolen base LHP Zach Crotchfelt: 0-1 in 5 appearances (3 starts); 20⅓ innings pitched; 21 strikeouts; 18 hits; 10 walks; 11 earned runs (4.87 ERA)

The same goes on the mound, where starting pitcher Joseph González has been sidelined with a lingering injury. As a result, Auburn’s third rotation spot has floated between freshman Zach Crotchfelt and junior college transfers Tanner Bauman and Christian Herberholz.

Catcher Carter Wright said Wednesday that he’s seen the program’s veteran leadership guide its youth with a heavy influence, especially of late. That was something Stanfield echoed following Auburn’s 7-3 win over Lipscomb on March 3.

“That’s my guy,” Stanfield said of fifth-year center fielder Kason Howell following the win. “He’s a mentor to me. He’s helped me (with) little things, big things, and he’s made a difference. He’s definitely helped improve my defensive game, and just my game as a whole.”