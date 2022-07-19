Auburn baseball sets program record with eight players picked in MLB Draft

Auburn pitchers Carson Skipper and Hayden Mullins, and infielders Blake Rambusch and Brody Moore, were all selected on Day Three of the 2022 MLB Draft, propelling the Tigers’ count of players drafted to eight and setting a program record.

The quartet of Tigers joined Blake Burkhatler (No. 76 to Atlanta), Mason Barnett (No. 86 to Kansas City), Trace Bright (No. 137 to Baltimore) and Sonny DiChiara (No. 148 to Anaheim) with their Tuesday selections.

Skipper, who established himself as one of Auburn’s best relievers during the 2022 season, was Auburn’s first Day Three selection, being taken in the 11th round (No. 326) by the Colorado Rockies.

The reliever posted 70 strikeouts in 58⅔ innings, and was one of the multiple dominant arms that helped Auburn on its run to the 2022 College World Series, most notably pitching five combined innings in two games during the Corvallis Super Regional. He struck out nine Beavers while allowing two runs.

Despite going down with an injury during Auburn’s series against Tennessee in late April, Mullins still found himself with a professional opportunity, as he was selected in the 12th round (No. 369) by the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to his injury, Mullins was 2-1 in eight starts, with 43 strikeouts to 25 walks.

Rambusch and Moore, both 15th- (No. 456) and 17th-round picks (No. 517), respectively, are heading to the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals organizations. Both players were stalwarts on the field at third base and shortstop, and Rambusch was an effective lead-off hitter for Auburn throughout the regular season, leading the Tigers with 87 hits while batting .327.

Both juniors, Mullins and Rambusch have the opportunity to return to school, as do Burkhalter and Barnett, though their draft slots have projected pick values between $2 million and $720,000.

The eight-player draft pool for Auburn is the most its had since 2010, when 11 Tigers were selected and the draft had more than 40 rounds. It's the most players Auburn has had selected in the first 20 rounds of a draft.