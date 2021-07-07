Auburn baseball signee Allsup eyes decision with MLB Draft coming up

Now already involved in workouts with Auburn baseball players, Allsup said the connections made with his new teammates add to the difficulty of any decision he may have to make.

“It’s definitely a lot to think about and it’s kind of hard to put a number on yourself when the whole time you’ve been brought up saying, ‘You need to be thinking this way, or humble about certain things,’” Allsup said. “Now everybody is saying, ‘It’s about you. Focus on yourself and you need to figure out what you’re worth.’”

Allsup has kept Auburn coaches in the loop on his though process with the draft nearing.

“I’ve been up front with them, and they’ve had people contact them and tell them what they’ve seen and what they think might happen,” Allsup said. “I feel like they’re understanding enough to say OK to whichever decision I make and they want what’s best for me. That’s what I believe.”

Allsup said he has had contact with MLB teams, mostly through ZOOM video meetings, but it’s hard to project if, or when, he may get drafted.