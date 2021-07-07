Auburn baseball signee Allsup eyes decision with MLB Draft coming up

Former Dothan High star pitcher and Auburn University signee Chase Allsup understandably has a lot weighing on his mind with the Major League Baseball Draft drawing near.
Allsup, who is already in Auburn taking a class this summer, is scheduled to begin his freshman season with the Auburn baseball team this fall.
But the hard-throwing right-hander has also garnered interest from MLB scouts and could potentially be selected during the three-day draft starting Sunday, which will be held in conjunction with the All-Star Game next week in Denver.
“I’ve had some discussions with people about what we think would be the best thing for me – like the certain round number and pick that would decide whether if I would go or not,” Allsup said by phone Tuesday. “I feel like we’ve come to a decision on that if that number was met, that I would leave, but if it’s not, I would stay at Auburn.”
With a fastball clocked in the mid to upper 90s and a four-pitch arsenal overall, Allsup complied an 9-1 record, a 1.73 earned run average and a Wiregrass-best 107 strikeouts for the Wolves this past season.
He was named the Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year after helping Dothan to a 27-11 record and Class 7A quarterfinal playoff appearance. Allsup was also a first team All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Now already involved in workouts with Auburn baseball players, Allsup said the connections made with his new teammates add to the difficulty of any decision he may have to make.
“It’s definitely a lot to think about and it’s kind of hard to put a number on yourself when the whole time you’ve been brought up saying, ‘You need to be thinking this way, or humble about certain things,’” Allsup said. “Now everybody is saying, ‘It’s about you. Focus on yourself and you need to figure out what you’re worth.’”
Allsup has kept Auburn coaches in the loop on his though process with the draft nearing.
“I’ve been up front with them, and they’ve had people contact them and tell them what they’ve seen and what they think might happen,” Allsup said. “I feel like they’re understanding enough to say OK to whichever decision I make and they want what’s best for me. That’s what I believe.”
Allsup said he has had contact with MLB teams, mostly through ZOOM video meetings, but it’s hard to project if, or when, he may get drafted.
“I have until Aug. 1 to decide whether I’m staying or going,” Allsup said. “If I did get a phone call about being drafted, when I hang up from that, I would immediately call my parents and everybody else and have even more of a discussion.”
He’s taken some time off this summer from pitching, but has recently started back with conditioning drills with the rest of the team.
“I was just shut down for my own personal reasons,” Allsup said of not pitching. “I’ve been throwing constantly from last summer through the season and I just wanted a little time off from not doing any baseball related activities.
“This summer it’s been mainly working out and running when I can. We just started back up the throwing programs here and the workouts here.”
As for the upcoming draft, Allsup will keep an open mind. He really doesn’t have a good gauge on how things may play out with the draft.
“It’s just a wait-and-see what shows up from Sunday on,” Allsup said.