Auburn baseball snaps losing streak with win at Georgia Tech
AU Baseball

Auburn baseball snaps losing streak with win at Georgia Tech

  • Updated
Baseball: Auburn vs Little Rock (copy)

Auburn outfielder Steven Williams (41) hits a home run against Little Rock on March 14 at Plainsman Park.

 Shanna Lockwood, AU Athletics

Steven Williams did it again in Atlanta.

The Auburn outfielder smashed a two-out, two-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday, in the same ballpark where he blasted a walk-off lightning bolt on the way to the 2019 College World Series, and the Auburn baseball team defeated No. 21 Georgia Tech 7-3 in Atlanta.

Auburn snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. Auburn held a slim 3-2 lead in the sixth before Williams went yard.

In 2019, Williams hit that home run for Auburn legend in the NCAA Tournament regional round, beating Georgia Tech in the same Russ Chandler Stadium.

Auburn returns to SEC play Thursday at Alabama, for the start of a three-game series.

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson called Tuesday’s win “much-needed.” Auburn stands a dismal 1-11 in conference play after starting the SEC season against some of the league’s top teams, but looks to bounce back now as the team approaches the halfway point of the conference schedule.

Thursday’s opener is set for 6 p.m. in Tuscaloosa. The opener is set to be televised on SEC Network.

Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m., with both being streamed on SEC Network+.

