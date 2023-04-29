Auburn baseball was on the fringe of postseason implications when it began the second half of Southeastern Conference play last weekend against Mississippi State, but it’s trending upwards after beating No. 2 South Carolina 9-5 on Saturday at Founders Park in Columbia.

After winning its series against the Bulldogs last weekend at Plainsman Park, the Tigers cemented a series victory Saturday after also beating the Gamecocks 8-3 in Friday’s series-opener

“We’ve won four out of five to begin this second half, but we’ve got a long second half to go,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said on Saturday’s postgame radio show. “Players are allowed to get better, and it’s a good step forward for us this weekend, but we’ve got to keep playing.”

Saturday’s win came in large part from two players who have been dominant of late — first baseman Cooper McMurray and left-handed reliever Konner Copeland.

McMurray was 2 for 3 at the plate Saturday, logging his second multi-home run game in two weekends. He finished with three RBIs and two walks as well. He’s up to 14 home runs and 39 RBIs this year, both of which are second-most on the team.

Copeland came on in relief Saturday for Chase Isbell, who struggled through a one-inning appearance. The senior Copeland pitched 4⅓ innings in Auburn’s series finale against Mississippi State, seemingly putting it together after what was a dismal first half of the year.

He kept that up against South Carolina, pitching four innings and giving up two runs to give him his second-consecutive winning decision.

Friday’s win saw Auburn’s pitching staff log one of its most impressive outings of the year, with starter Tommy Vail and relievers Tanner Bauman and Will Cannon combining to give up just three earned runs. Vail weathered five innings while giving up six walks, but only two runs scored while he was on the mound.

As it stands, Auburn sits solely in fourth place in the SEC West, behind LSU, Arkansas and Alabama. Based on winning percentages, the Tigers are eighth in the conference.

While their series finale against the Gamecocks begins at 2 p.m. CST Sunday, the toughest part of Auburn’s schedule isn’t past. It’ll host LSU, the No. 1 in the country, at Plainsman Park next weekend, starting at 6 p.m. CST May 5, before getting to play conference bottom-dwellers Ole Miss and Missouri to close out the regular season.