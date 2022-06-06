Auburn baseball to travel to Corvallis for Super Regional against Oregon State

Auburn baseball found out Monday afternoon that its final game of the season at Plainsman Park had ended hours earlier, as No. 3 overall seed Oregon State beat Vanderbilt 7-6 in Corvallis to secure a Super Regional appearance.

The Beavers' win over the Commodores ensured that the Tigers would be traveling to Corvallis for next weekend's Super Regional. The Super Regional will mark the first-ever contest between Oregon State and Auburn.

With Auburn, the No. 14 overall seed in this year's tournament, being a lower seed than the Beavers, the only way the Tigers could have hosted a Super Regional would have been for Vanderbilt to win Monday.

At 47-16 this season, Oregon State has been a top-25 team all season, and maintained a top-10 ranking since February. The Beavers have appeared in the past five NCAA Tournaments and 21 tournaments all time. They've made seven College World Series appearances and won three titles, their latest of which was in 2018.

The Beavers went 3-1 in the Corvallis Regional. They beat New Mexico State 5-4 with an extra-inning walk-off Friday and beat San Diego 12-3 Saturday. It fell to the Commodores 8-1 on Sunday to force a Monday elimination game.

Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 on Monday afternoon to advance to its third Super Regional in the past five seasons. This will be the Tigers' fourth Super Regional all time.

The first game of the Super Regional will take place Friday, with times to be announced.

