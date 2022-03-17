Auburn baseball welcomes challenge opening SEC play with No. 1 Ole Miss

SEC play could not start with any bigger test for the Auburn baseball.

That’s at least according to the pollsters. Auburn dives into the deep end at the start of conference play hosting the No. 1 team in the country, Ole Miss.

The three-game series opens Thursday.

“There’s a lot of things in play. It’s our chance to put our best foot forward,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said.

“Excited to get back into conference play — not only being able to be at home but getting to play the No. 1 team in America,” Thompson added.

Thompson himself is one of the reasons Ole Miss is touted as a top team, as he’s a voter in the USA Today coaches poll. He says the Rebels are on top for good reason.

“Really, as I’ve looked through everything and how things have moved week by week as we do, as a voter, it was easy to put Ole Miss No. 1 and I was excited to do it with them coming to play our team.”

Auburn is sitting at 13-4 while Ole Miss is 13-3. Thompson is eager to see where his Tigers stack up against Ole Miss.

“I’m interested to see how big a gap there is between the Ole Miss and the Auburn Tigers. We’re going to find out,” Thompson said.

Both teams are coming off losses. Ole Miss lost its third game to Oral Roberts and dropped a midweek game against Southeastern Louisiana while Auburn dropped two of the three-game series against Middle Tennessee last week.

The Tigers hope to get things turned back around and upset the top-ranked Rebels.

First pitch for the series opener is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Plainsman Park. Thursday’s series opener will be televised on SEC Network.

Ole Miss tends to take a lot of walks and that is something Thompson and company are aware of.

“I think our thing is that most extra-base hits are thrown, not hit — Can we really throw some quality pitches up there and do better with the count? Those are our recent challenges,” Thompson said.

Junior pitcher Trace Bright knows what is needed on the mound to be successful against the Rebels.

“It’s obviously something that stands out for a pitcher. You don’t want try and pitch around them too much knowing that they’re probably not going to swing. So you want to make your best pitch but something they’re either going to chase at, or put into play, knowing you have a great defense behind you,” Bright said.

Along with conference play beginning, begins new rules. Thompson is asked on differences between conference and non-conference play and the roster is what has been the most challenging.

Starting with conference play, a team can no longer play 37 players in a weekend. Teams must hand in a roster of 27 names to the home-plate umpire before the start of the series. Those 27 names are the only people who can play over the three-game series.

However, Thompson accepts the challenge and is excited. “That 27-man roster’s been our biggest adjustment but we’re excited. I’m excited for our fans, I’m excited for our players and our staff. This is what we came here for, to play in a series like this and to be able start off conference play with an opponent like Ole Miss is exciting,” Thompson said.

“We don’t have to play a different game. There’s only one way to play and that’s the best baseball you know how to play,” Thompson added.

For Bright this game must be looked at as just another game.

“I try and keep it the same. I try and look at every team the same. That’s my routine, my week,” Bright said.

Bright looked at last year’s meeting with the Rebels to help in preparation against the veteran ball club they have.

“This is a series that you want to win, start off SEC play at home, you know it’s a big team — I think facing them last year, we kind of got a little bit of a chip on our shoulder but having knowledge from last year will help you going into the game this year,” Bright said.

Following Thursday’s opener, Friday’s game will be at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s finale will be at 2 p.m. Both the Friday and Saturday games will be streamed on SEC Network+.