With the 2023 college baseball season wrapping up this week, soon all of Division I will be in its offseason. Butch Thompson and Auburn baseball, however, have had about a month-long head start on building for 2024.

While that building includes recently announced Plainsman Park renovations for the upcoming season, it also means rebuilding a roster that’s expected to lose several everyday starters.

“We're recruiting,” Thompson said on June 3, following Auburn’s season-ending loss to Southern Miss. “Recruiting never stops, and we'll absolutely go shower up, get a bite to eat, and then we'll start doing some of that.”

Auburn’s 2023 high school recruiting class is rated as the 10th-best in the nation, according to Perfect Game. The Tigers will have to wait out this year’s MLB Draft to see who makes it to campus, but they’ve already gotten a head start on replenishing experience in the transfer portal.

To this point, the Tigers are one of seven Southeastern Conference programs to have picked up more than three transfer commitments. Only Texas A&M, South Carolina and Arkansas have more.

Here’s a rundown of all four transfer pickups Auburn has added.

LHP Carson Myers (UAB)

The son of former Auburn pitching coach Matt Myers, the former UAB hurler was the first player out of the portal to commit to the Tigers, announcing he’d be heading for the Plains on June 8.

He was a mainstay in the Blazers’ weekend rotation, logging all 13 of his career starts this spring. Eleven of those outings saw him last five innings or longer, including an eight-inning start and winning decision against Middle Tennessee in May. He also tossed seven innings in an eventual loss to C-USA champion Charlotte.

In two seasons and 39 combined appearances, Myers has a 4.50 ERA to go with a .239 opponent batting average. However, his transition into a starting role correlated with blossoming results. Most notably, he allowed 28 earned runs this spring — only six more than he did in 2022 — despite tossing 43⅓ more innings this year. He also struck out 70 hitters this year while walking 34.

It’s unclear exactly what Auburn’s weekend rotation will look like in 2024. Chase Allsup and Chrisitan Herberholz could both, presumably, return to their weekend slots. There’s even a possibility the program returns Joseph González, who missed all of 2023 with a shoulder injury, should he not hear his name called in the draft.

Regardless of what happens with any of those three, though, Auburn has itself another option to start heading into fall practices.

OF Christian Hall (UAB/UT-Martin)

Hall is the second of two announced transfers to move from Birmingham to Auburn, and he’ll be at his third school, too, having started his college career at UT-Martin. While he’s listed as an outfielder, he primarily played first base or designated hitter for the Blazers this spring.

The Calera native will be an interesting case in 2024. His UAB career started with an electric season at the plate, batting .370 while hitting 11 home runs and posting 70 RBI in 2022. All of those numbers slipped in 2023, however, most notably a 100-plus point dip in batting average to .263.

Regardless of the dip, Auburn is still getting a graduate transfer who’s a career .300 hitter with a penchant for power. What’s up in the air is whether or not he’ll return to the peak form he reached a couple seasons ago.

IF Cooper Weiss (Miami-OH/Coastal Carolina)

Weiss is perhaps the most valuable of Auburn’s early transfer portal haul.

Another graduate transfer, he comes to the program after four years between two programs. He spent the first three, which included multiple freshman All-American nods, at longtime mid-major powerhouse Coastal Carolina. Hitting .372 through 15 games of what would become a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Weiss never rediscovered that sort of success at the plate in Conway.

He transferred to Miami-Ohio for the 2023 season and returned to form at the plate, batting .303 with 12 home runs. Primarily a corner infielder for the Chanticleers, Weiss moved to shortstop for the Red Hawks and won MAC Defensive Player of the Year. He also stole 17 bases.

At his best, Weiss showed himself to be a five-tool player, and he’ll join a program that’s likely to lose its starting shortstop, Cole Foster, to the MLB Draft. Two of the program’s top ’23 prospects — Kevin McGonigle and Colt Emerson — are not only middle infielders, but also projected as high selections in this year’s draft.

Prior to Weiss, the position was up in the air for next season. But now, the Tigers have a definite option, regardless of what happens to Foster or if McGonigle or Emerson wind up on campus.

OF Mason Maners (Jacksonville State)

Maners not only gives Auburn another player from an in-state program, but another option in the outfield with Kason Howell running out of eligibility and the presumed departure of Bobby Peirce.

Maners was a mainstay in the Gamecocks’ outfield, and he did so while hitting .371 his sophomore season and launching nine home runs.

It seems a near certainty that Auburn will move Chris Stanfield from left field to center, but the corners of the outfield are a bigger question. The Tigers return Mike Bello as a potential everyday option, but the addition of Maners — as well as Hall and incoming JUCO player Jackson Castillo — gives the program a lot more in the way of options.