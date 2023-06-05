To say that Auburn baseball’s season wasn’t supposed to end like it did Saturday could take on a couple of different meanings.

In one instance, the Tigers — the No. 13 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament — weren’t supposed to fall in back-to-back games while hosting another NCAA Regional in defense of their second Men’s College World Series appearance in three seasons.

That was the case, though. Auburn made a historic bow-out, becoming the 16th national seed since 1999 to get bounced from an NCAA Tournament in its first two contests. An offense that exploded in the back half of the season averaged fewer than seven hits a game in postseason play. Surely it was an affirmation for the pundits and social media profiles who said the Tigers, one of the two national seeds that sat outside the top 16 in RPI, weren’t fit to host another regional this season and argued against the case a week ago Monday.

But in another instance, Auburn’s season ending in such fashion wasn’t supposed to happen a month and a half ago. That was when the Tigers hit the midway point of their season and sat five games below .500 against the Southeastern Conference, and had lost five of their eight weekend series to that point. At that point, the season was likely to end in late May, either with an early exit in Hoover or with the program’s regular-season finale against Missouri. But it didn’t, and instead the program went on an improbable run.

Auburn finally figured it out on the mound against two of the best teams in the nation at that point and capped the regular season with a 13-2 record in the back half of SEC play. Incredibly, it found itself hosting more playoff baseball at Plainsman Park for the second time in two seasons, which was a first in the program’s history.

Perspective, in this case as much as others, seems like everything. Butch Thompson sure has enough of it, as he wrapped up his 22nd season as an SEC coach Sunday.

“I think I’ve been on every ride,” the Auburn coach said. “Been drug behind the bus, under it, sitting on a seat. It’s fun to have a run like that. Usually some of the runs you enjoy the most is when it’s been tough.”

The nature of this season wasn’t a totally new experience for the grizzled vet. His mind went back 19 years to when he was on David Perno’s staff at Georgia, to another similar situation.

The Bulldogs began that season 5-9 in SEC play, and after securing a series win in Baton Rouge, they went on to close out conference play with a 14-2 record, including a 12-game SEC win streak. Eventually, they ended the year in Omaha with a run all the way to the semifinals of that Men’s College World Series.

What Auburn did this spring felt familiar to Thompson, he said, and it stung to come up as short in the postseason as the program did.

The summation of Thompson’s words is apt. It was an impressive ride for Auburn this spring. To have such an early postseason exit wasn’t expected, especially considering Thompson’s success in that realm. But the performance is counter to what he’s helped build in eight years in Auburn.

“In a backhanded way, it is nice to get a program to the point where this is not good enough,” Thompson said. “This is not what we’re looking for, striving for. So in a unique way, that’s a good thing.”

Officially, the page turned on this spring Saturday afternoon for Thompson and his staff. He explained that he’d go shower, grab a bite to eat, and then he’d be back to work that evening, plopped in front of a computer screen on web calls with recruits.

“There’s a lot going on,” Thompson said. “A lot of times when you’re in that back half of the season, it’s been really baseball, baseball, baseball and (being) with the team. As soon as it finishes, it’s amazing. All these things you kind of put off while you’re trying to help this team make the best run, now all this stuff will flood you.”

Much like last spring, the future for Auburn still looks as impressive as it did then. It’ll boast another top-10 recruiting class, and it’ll have to compete with the MLB Draft for the next month or so as it hopes to corral another bunch of top-100 prospects. Commits like Kevin McGonigle and Colt Emerson are likely to hear their names called as early as round one come July.

There will be in-home visits. There will be conversations with players like Bryson Ware and Joseph González, who are likely bound for a professional career but still have remaining eligibility. It’s a similar conversation for veterans like Chase Isbell and Konner Copeland, both of whom could use their final year of eligibility in spite of being seniors. Not to mention construction is set to start on Plainsman Park in the heat of July.

“All these good people that’ve been working with us have been holding stuff for us, all these things they’ve saved, it’s time for it to land on my desk now,” Thompson said. “So that’s good. … We’re busy, and we need to rest up. I wish we were coming back to play two tomorrow, but I’ll come in here and start thinking of all the things we can do to keep trying to build some momentum.”