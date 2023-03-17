Southeastern Conference play begins in a tough circumstance for No. 18 Auburn baseball this weekend, as the Tigers travel to northwest Arkansas to square off with consensus top-10 Razorback squad. What makes circumstances even tougher is that the Tigers could be without some of their best players as they enter conference play.

Auburn coach Butch Thompson gave injury updates on five Tigers — outfielders Bobby Peirce and Chris Stanfield, shortstop Cole Foster, first baseman Cooper McMurray and starting pitcher Joseph Gonzalez — Thursday. All have missed time of late dealing with injuries, but it looks like at least a couple of them will take the field in Fayetteville.

Stanfield is expected to be OK, according to Thompson, after leaving Auburn’s extra-innings win against Georgia Tech early. The freshman getting subbed out was something Thompson called preventative.

In nine starts, Stanfield is hitting .429 with a home run and five extra-base hits. He’s patrolling left field in place of Peirce, who has been sidelined since Auburn’s win at Jacksonville State on March 8 with a hamstring. He’ll be “iffy” to play this weekend, per Thompson, but hasn’t been ruled out of play as of Wednesday.

McMurray, who suffered a high ankle sprain, is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks.

Both Foster and Gonzalez’s statuses hinge on Thursday’s practice, according to Thompson. Foster, who missed Auburn’s doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana, hasn’t returned to play since with abdominal tightness, but Thompson said the middle infielder passed the team’s hitting test earlier this week and will participate in fielding drills Thursday.

Prior to missing the final two games of the SELA series, Foster was batting .442 in 14 starts. He also has a team-high 41 assists at shortstop. Thompson said he’s “hopeful” Foster will play.

Gonzalez is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday that would determine if he starts in Fayetteville. The right-hander has only made one appearance this season, a five-inning shutout appearance and eventual winning decision on 41 pitches in a start against Indiana on Feb. 18.

Should Gonzalez start, he’d take the mound for the series finale, as Thompson also announced Tommy Vail would be Friday’s starter with freshman Zach Crotchfelt starting Saturday’s contest against the Razorbacks.

““I’m hoping Joseph can go,” Thompson said, “even if it is reduced innings.”