Auburn baseball's long regional history with Florida State renews in NCAA Tournament

Auburn’s Brody Moore gave an apt summation of Auburn and Florida State’s relationship Monday.

“It was a long time ago, or before I was really into it,” Moore said, “but I know Auburn goes there, and I know they get beat a lot there.”

The senior shortstop was on the nose, as the two squads have a longstanding history that dates back to 1904. The Tigers and Seminoles have faced off 119 times, according to the Auburn record book, with the bulk of those contests taking place in Tallahassee. This is the 12th time the teams have played in the same regional in the postseason, but for the first time they’re together in the postseason on the Plains.

Florida State, the No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional, will kick off play at Plainsman Park at 11 a.m. Friday against No. 2 UCLA, and depending on how the weekend shakes out, matchup No. 120 could be in the cards for the both squads.

“I’m hearing a lot from our alumni in the past that’s been a part of those 12 times Florida State and Auburn hooked up,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We wave that banner for those men that have participated in that. Our club, since I’ve been here 2017, was in a regional final down to the last pitch at Florida State.

“We’ve never tried to make this thing about revenge or redemption. This is all about execution, and that’s what we need to do better than what we’ve done the last couple of times we’ve taken the field. That will be the difference in the outcomes, but man, I want to play these schools.”

Auburn and Florida State’s 119 games are the most the Tigers have played a nonconference opponent other than Mercer and Georgia Tech, both of which are former conference opponents. Four Southeastern Conference schools — Missouri, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Arkansas — have played Auburn fewer times than Florida State.

Florida State coach Mike Martin Jr. is well-educated on the matchup. The son of Mike Martin Sr., who coached the Seminoles from 1980 to 2019, the younger Martin joined FSU’s coaching staff in 1998 and played for Florida State from 1993-95. Martin Jr. has been a part of 21 contests between the Tigers and Seminoles.

Martin Jr. recalled David Ross’ walk-off home run in Tallahassee in May 1997 as one of several notable memories he has from past Auburn matchups. He also noted playing against the Tigers in the first year of Super Regionals in Tallahassee and former Seminole Dylan Busby’s game-tying triple in the 2017 Tallahassee Regional that led to an eventual 8-7 FSU win in 10 innings.

“It’s always closely contested,” Martin Jr. said. “There’s a lot of respect for each other’s program and it’s good, clean, hard baseball,” Martin Jr. said. “It’s not a situation where it gets like some teams are playing, running their mouths and stuff like that. It’s two class programs that are full of very talented players.

“We’re looking at UCLA right now, but … we’ve got to play well and hopefully have a shot at Auburn.”

Of the 119 contests, 77 of them — nearly two-thirds — have been played in Tallahassee.

The last time the two teams played each other was in that Tallahassee Regional in 2017 Martin recalled. Auburn beat Central Florida and Tennessee Tech for back-to-back tries at the Seminoles that both ended in losses and closed the season. But the postseason history spans much further back.

Baseball hall-of-famer and Auburn alumnus Frank Thomas was part of Auburn program when it played in its second-ever Tallahassee Regional in 1989, 13 years after the first in 1976.

In the 15 years Hal Baird helmed the Tigers, they made nine regional appearances, and three of those were in Tallahassee, as well as a Super Regional in 1999. In that span, Auburn played Florida State seven times and posted a 2-5 record. Since then, they’ve played six times in the postseason and the Tigers haven’t recorded a win. Their last postseason win against FSU was a 5-2 victory in Tallahassee in 1997.

Could it be different with Florida State coming to Plainsman Park, though?

“I think we’ve got a chance to turn the tables a little bit,” Moore said.

Auburn’s all-time record against Florida State at home is still a losing one, but it’s not as severe as the Tigers’ record at Tallahassee (19-42) or their postseason record (4-16) against the Seminoles.

The Tigers have hosted Florida State 39 times and come away victorious on 18 occasions, a 46% win percentage. This year’s Auburn squad has also been successful at home. Its 22-9 record in Plainsman Park is its best since 2018, when the Tigers were 29-6 at home.

“It’s going to be a different ballgame for them here,” reliever Carson Skipper said. “I think anybody coming into our town and our field is going to have a tough time playing us and beating us, and you know, we’re just ready to get out there and get after it.”

