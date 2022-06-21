Auburn baseball's season ends in Omaha with loss to Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. — Auburn baseball’s visit to Omaha came to an end quickly Tuesday night.

The Tigers’ opponent, SEC West foe Arkansas, jumped out to a one-run lead in the first, but the Razorbacks extended their lead further with a momentum-sucking third inning.

With one out in third, Mike Bello lost a routine fly ball in the left-field sun, resulting in a single. Three batters later, Arkansas’ Chris Lanzilli recorded an RBI single that went just past the outstretched glove of Sonny DiChiara at first. And finally, to cap the catalyst inning, Robert Moore hit a deep double in left that Bello again lost in the sun, scoring another two runs.

Suddenly, Arkansas had a four-run lead, kick-starting what would eventually be a 11-1 loss for Auburn that ended a historic season for the Tigers in Omaha.

The end marked a 43-win finish for Auburn, its largest single-season win total since 2018, when it went 43-23. Its trip to the 2022 College World Series was the sixth in program history, and the second in three seasons and second under coach Butch Thompson.

“Hopefully we stair-stepped this program, we can keep fighting and have a feeling that the best is yet to come,” Thompson said.

While the season was one of Auburn’s best yet, its loss Tuesday was its worst of the postseason. In a lopsided affair, the Razorbacks dominated both at the plate and on the mound. Auburn set new highs for hits and runs allowed in a game this postseason and tied a low for runs scored.

Arkansas’ 11 runs were the most Auburn (43-22) had given up since an 11-8 loss to Arkansas in May at Plainsman Park. The Razorbacks hit well with two outs, as eight of their runs came when they were down to one out. It continued a theme for Auburn from this College World Series as 11 of the 16 runs the Tigers allowed in Omaha were scored with two outs.

Peyton Stovall led the game going 5 for 6 at the plate with three RBI and two runs. Braydon Webb, Michael Turner, Chris Lanzilli and Robert Moore also recorded multi-hit games for Arkansas..

Razorback starter Will McEntire was effective, striking out nine Auburn batters through five innings, and not giving up a hit until the fourth. Prior to Tuesday, the most McEntire had struck out in an outing this season was five.

“He had all his pitches working for him,” Auburn shortstop Brody Moore said. “I think wherever [Arkansas catcher Michael] Turner put his glove, that's where the ball was going. I thought he had really good command, and didn't make as many mistakes as a starting pitcher usually does.”

Contrary to much of the postseason, Auburn’s pitching was dismal. Arkansas (45-20) worked starter Mason Barnett into a 33-pitch first inning and he left after giving up four runs on 77 pitches through 2⅔ innings. Of the 15 batters Barnett faced, eight of them managed to see him for five or more pitches.

“It's something we've been doing a lot better of, grinding out at-bats and fouling off pitches, really the last month,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “That's probably why we're here, because we've done a lot better job of taking what they give us. … It's led to some big innings for us, and I think that's what we did tonight. It's part of our game plan.”

John Armstrong gave up another four runs in relief of Barnett, and Carson Skipper gave up another run in two innings. Auburn used seven pitchers Tuesday, including Chase Isbell, Chase Allsup, Carson Swilling and Brooks Fuller. Three of the pitchers used didn’t record a full inning.

Sonny DiChiara had two hits for Auburn, and Bobby Peirce scored the Tigers’ lone run with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

“They grew as much as men as much as ball players,” Thompson said of this year’s Auburn team Tuesday. “And they were a joy.

“A lot of these guys will move on and do amazing things. We have some young guys that will absolutely benefit from this experience this year. But this was one of the easiest groups to tell them a mission or give them a challenge and then try to attack it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.