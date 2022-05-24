 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU BASEBALL

Auburn baseball's SEC Tournament game postponed until Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball: Auburn vs Mississippi State

Auburn players walk the field as dark clouds loom overhead during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State on April 9, 2021, at Plainsman Park.

 Shanna Lockwood/AU Athletics

Auburn baseball will have to wait another day to begin SEC Tournament play, as the Tigers' single-elimination game against Kentucky, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

First pitch Wednesday is to be determined based on how weather affects the remainder of Tuesday’s schedule, according to a release.

The matchup against Kentucky will be No. 20 Auburn's fourth against the Wildcats in the past week, as the Tigers traveled to Lexington this past weekend for their final SEC regular-season series. Needing to win the series to maintain a top-four seed in this week's conference tournament, Auburn split the first two games of the weekend before losing the series finale.

Should Auburn win Wednesday's contest against Kentucky, it would advance to a double-elimination matchup against No. 4-seed LSU, which is scheduled to be the final game played Wednesday.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

