Auburn baseball's SEC Tournament game postponed until Wednesday

Auburn baseball will have to wait another day to begin SEC Tournament play, as the Tigers' single-elimination game against Kentucky, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.

First pitch Wednesday is to be determined based on how weather affects the remainder of Tuesday’s schedule, according to a release.

The matchup against Kentucky will be No. 20 Auburn's fourth against the Wildcats in the past week, as the Tigers traveled to Lexington this past weekend for their final SEC regular-season series. Needing to win the series to maintain a top-four seed in this week's conference tournament, Auburn split the first two games of the weekend before losing the series finale.

Should Auburn win Wednesday's contest against Kentucky, it would advance to a double-elimination matchup against No. 4-seed LSU, which is scheduled to be the final game played Wednesday.

