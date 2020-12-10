Auburn-based XO Armor could revolutionize customized athletic gear

“It's very difficult to 3D print strong materials. It's traditionally been one of the most difficult parts of pursuing 3D printing technology, but that's something we've figured out how to do,” said Zabala, who is XO Armor’s CEO. “We're able to give these guys stuff that's not only perfectly customized to their body shape, but it's also extremely strong and can withstand all the abuse that it would see during the season.”

Zabala and his three grad students’ workload with Auburn athletics hasn’t let up since 2019. This football season, XO Armor produced finger guards for defensive linemen Daquan Newkirk and Big Kat Bryant along with a shoulder guard for running back D.J. Williams, who scored a touchdown against Kentucky while wearing it.

They also created a thumb guard for Auburn soccer goalie Maddie Prohaska, who wore it against Mississippi State on Sept. 18 when she made eight saves and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Zabala said XO Armor has received positive feedback from athletes, who have said they can’t even tell the braces are there. Zabala stressed how valuable the individual-specific contours are, as the ability to go beyond one-size-fits-all braces avoids unnecessarily bulky equipment and in turn builds confidence in the athletes that they can play to their full potential.