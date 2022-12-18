Auburn basketball gets first true road test in West Coast swing

It sounds like it’ll be a fun slate off the court for Auburn basketball this next week.

Between stops in Los Angeles and Seattle, there’ll be a trip to a Clippers game in the City of Angels, and a stop at Pike Place Market up north, among others, according to head coach Bruce Pearl

“I think being on the road when school’s out is a great thing,” Pearl said. “I think it’s a great thing. I think being on the road when the kids have got classes and finals and stuff like that — the trip to Cancun took some time, obviously, but that was during Thanksgiving break. I like to try not to, when I don’t have to, travel too much for road games while school’s going on. I think it’s a good time.”

While it’s optimal timing for No. 19 Auburn to travel, it couldn’t appear to be a tougher moment for the Tigers to face their first true road tests, first at USC at 4 p.m. CT Saturday, then at Washington at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday.

“Look, the schedule is gonna get tougher,” Pearl said. “So why not let it be tougher before Christmas versus when we open up against Florida at home? All of these games, like I said after the game (against Georgia State) last night, we have to play better if we’re gonna be able to beat USC or Washington or Florida or a bunch of teams in the SEC.

“That’s where we’re at. We play the way we’re playing right now, we won’t win.”

In the scope of Auburn’s early slate, the Trojans and Huskies are some of the better teams it’ll have played. The only team Auburn has played that’s ranked higher in both KenPom and NET than either West Coast foe is Memphis, which handled the Tigers in a 82-73 loss on Dec. 10 in Atlanta.

Three other opponents are slated higher than USC and Washington in either NET or KenPom in Bradley, Northwestern and Saint Louis. The Tigers were 3-0 in those contests, but the latter two weren’t particularly easy, with the win over the Wildcats came down to the final possession and they didn’t break away from the Billikens until the final two minutes.

Beyond opponents, Auburn’s play has simply struggled of late. Largely inflated by its loss to Memphis, Auburn’s defense has seen a dropoff in its past three contests, allowing an average of 70.7 per game. It’s also been out-rebounded 99-95.

“We’ve probably got to stay at home a little bit more,” Auburn forward Chris Moore said of the rebounding. “Our scout the recent games has been, if a defender gets beat, we’ve kind of been telling our bigs to come down to help and really focus on the guard cracking down, and that’s probably why our rebounding numbers have been on the other side at times.”

The rebounding struggles have potential to rear their head Sunday, as USC has had one of the better rebounding efforts in Division this season. It’s led by Drew Peterson in that category, listed as a 6-foot-9 guard averaging 7.9 boards per contest.

As the Tigers will work to improve on the boards, there’s a lot of other places Pearl hopes they improve in the next week.

“I’m concerned about our rebounding, I’m concerned about our field-goal percentage, I’m concerned about our free-throw percentage, I’m concerned about our assist-turnover ratio,” Pearl said. “This is a good team trying to become a very good team. We’ve had enough games where we should be further down the road than we are right now. We’re still trying to come together.”