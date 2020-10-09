 Skip to main content
Auburn basketball lands five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr.
featured
AU BASKETBALL

Auburn basketball lands five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr.

  Updated
Auburn vs. Tennessee men's basketball

Auburn men's basketball head coach Bruce Pearl walks out of the tunnel before Auburn's game with Tennessee on Feb. 22 in Auburn Arena.

 Sara Palczewski/

One of the best high school basketball players in the country is Auburn bound.

Power forward Jabari Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound rising senior from Tyrone, Ga., chose the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

“Playing for coach Pearl will help me become a stronger two-way player," Smith told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "I noticed how much Coach Pearl loves his players ... how much he has won at the highest level, competes for championships and how his players have [gone] to the next level.”

Smith is considered the top power forward in the Class of 2021, the top rising senior in Georgia and the fifth-best player in the nation, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the site’s ratings, he is the highest-ranked Auburn commit on a list that dates back to 2003.

Smith impressed last summer as a member of USA Basketball in the FIBA Americas U16 championship by averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds. He followed that up with a strong junior season at Sandy Creek High School in which he averaged 24.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and helped the Patriots reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Smith’s father, Jabari Smith Sr., played collegiately at LSU and was later drafted in the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He played professionally in the NBA and overseas for 11 seasons.

Smith is also a distant cousin of Kwame Brown, the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft who spent 12 seasons in the league.

Smith is the first commit in Auburn’s class of 2021. His commitment comes on the heels of the Tigers signing the ninth-best class in the country per 247 Sports during the last cycle.

