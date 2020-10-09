Auburn basketball lands five-star recruit Jabari Smith Jr.

One of the best high school basketball players in the country is Auburn bound.

Power forward Jabari Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound rising senior from Tyrone, Ga., chose the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

“Playing for coach Pearl will help me become a stronger two-way player," Smith told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "I noticed how much Coach Pearl loves his players ... how much he has won at the highest level, competes for championships and how his players have [gone] to the next level.”

Smith is considered the top power forward in the Class of 2021, the top rising senior in Georgia and the fifth-best player in the nation, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the site’s ratings, he is the highest-ranked Auburn commit on a list that dates back to 2003.

Smith impressed last summer as a member of USA Basketball in the FIBA Americas U16 championship by averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds. He followed that up with a strong junior season at Sandy Creek High School in which he averaged 24.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and helped the Patriots reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals.