Auburn basketball pauses practice to support protest

The Auburn men’s basketball team paused practice Thursday in order “support the peaceful protest shown by the NBA” on Wednesday night and Thursday night, Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl announced in a statement Thursday.

He said the team will get back on the court Friday.

The NBA playoffs have been put on hold as players point to racial injustice after a Black man was shot in the back by police in Wisconsin, the home state of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Protests have followed that have postponed games in the WNBA and in Major League Baseball, and NFL teams have canceled practice to raise awareness, as well.

“While our players and coaches feel safe and protected by our law enforcement in the Auburn community, we also recognize that doesn’t exist for everyone, everywhere in our country,” Pearl said in his statement.

Pearl posted his statement to Twitter. Auburn football players individually posted a graphic reading “Black Lives Matter” with each Black players’ name listed in a sign of solidarity.

The athletics department also on Thursday posted a video message featuring all of the school’s coaches delivering a message supporting unity. “We pledge to use our platform to make a difference,” the message stated in part.