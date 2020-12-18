Auburn basketball’s toy drive adds virtual donations for Toys for Tots

Bruce Pearl has seen too much lost in this area this year.
He doesn’t want a child’s Christmas to be lost, too.
With dedication and innovation, Auburn basketball’s annual toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots continues today with a new virtual component allowing supporters to make monetary donations to benefit local children.
Auburn’s toy drives have blown away officials’ expectations in each of the last two years, with fans stuffing donation crates at the Auburn Arena doors on their way to pack the stands. This year, attendance is limited due to COVID-19 precautions, so Auburn has adjusted the toy drive to also allow monetary donations.
Fans attending Saturday’s game can bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate, but fans who can’t make the game can also donate money through a link on AuburnTigers.com/MBBGameday.
“Obviously, it’s been a challenging year for everybody,” said Pearl, Auburn’s head coach, on Friday. “What better way of brightening a child’s Christmas?”
Toys for Tots is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Auburn works with local Marines annually during the drive, which keeps donations local and brings the toys to qualifying children in the Auburn-Opelika area.
Auburn’s virtual drive this year runs through Dec. 22. On Dec. 23, Auburn assistant athletics director for marketing Dan Heck said Auburn will write a check to the Marines to go shopping and boost its haul for local children.
“They’re actually down a little bit, year-to-date, last year to this year, so we’re hoping that this will be able to close the gap and be able to provide some fun and some joy for some of these kids in the area,” Heck said.
It’s a different twist for the toy drive this year, but with a virtual component accepting monetary donations online, Auburn basketball hopes to keep the program going strong.
“The Auburn Family is pretty resilient and very generous,” Heck said.
“We’ve probably averaged around 2,000 toys the last two years, which blew out all of our expectations,” he went on. “You see people walk up to the door with bikes and teddy bears — you name it, we’ve seen it. So, it’s really cool to see people get behind it in previous years, and we just wanted to keep it going.”
Auburn men’s basketball plays Troy at 11 a.m. in Auburn Arena.
“A lot of parents aren’t going to be able to put as many things under the tree, or even have a tree,” Pearl said. “I’m just saying it’s a really good opportunity for us to go out and do something really, really special.”
