Auburn basketball’s toy drive adds virtual donations for Toys for Tots

“They’re actually down a little bit, year-to-date, last year to this year, so we’re hoping that this will be able to close the gap and be able to provide some fun and some joy for some of these kids in the area,” Heck said.

It’s a different twist for the toy drive this year, but with a virtual component accepting monetary donations online, Auburn basketball hopes to keep the program going strong.

“The Auburn Family is pretty resilient and very generous,” Heck said.

“We’ve probably averaged around 2,000 toys the last two years, which blew out all of our expectations,” he went on. “You see people walk up to the door with bikes and teddy bears — you name it, we’ve seen it. So, it’s really cool to see people get behind it in previous years, and we just wanted to keep it going.”

Auburn men’s basketball plays Troy at 11 a.m. in Auburn Arena.

“A lot of parents aren’t going to be able to put as many things under the tree, or even have a tree,” Pearl said. “I’m just saying it’s a really good opportunity for us to go out and do something really, really special.”

