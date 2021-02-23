Auburn basketball signee Jabari Smith named McDonald’s All-American

Auburn basketball signee Jabari Smith Jr. received yet another major accolade on Tuesday.

Smith has been named a McDonald’s All-American. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward becomes the fourth Auburn signee to receive the honor and the second in the last two years after point guard Sharife Cooper received the recognition last year.

Smith was selected to the East team for the McDonald’s All-American Game. The game will not be played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith has excelled during his senior year at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. Per MaxPreps, Smith has averaged 23.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks for a Patriots team that has won 24 games this season.

Smith was considered a major addition for the Tigers when he committed on Oct. 9. The then-rising senior from Tyrone, Ga., chose the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

“Playing for Coach Pearl will help me become a stronger two-way player," Smith told ESPN's Paul Biancardi upon committing. "I noticed how much coach Pearl loves his players ... how much he has won at the highest level, competes for championships and how his players have [gone] to the next level.”