Auburn basketball signee Jabari Smith named McDonald’s All-American

Auburn basketball signee Jabari Smith Jr. received yet another major accolade on Tuesday.
Smith has been named a McDonald’s All-American. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward becomes the fourth Auburn signee to receive the honor and the second in the last two years after point guard Sharife Cooper received the recognition last year.
Smith was selected to the East team for the McDonald’s All-American Game. The game will not be played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith has excelled during his senior year at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. Per MaxPreps, Smith has averaged 23.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks for a Patriots team that has won 24 games this season.
Smith was considered a major addition for the Tigers when he committed on Oct. 9. The then-rising senior from Tyrone, Ga., chose the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.
“Playing for Coach Pearl will help me become a stronger two-way player," Smith told ESPN's Paul Biancardi upon committing. "I noticed how much coach Pearl loves his players ... how much he has won at the highest level, competes for championships and how his players have [gone] to the next level.”
Smith officially signed with the Tigers on Nov. 17.
Smith was considered the top power forward in the Class of 2021, the top rising senior in Georgia and the fifth-best player in the nation, per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the site’s ratings, he is the highest-ranked Auburn commit on a list that dates back to 2003.
Smith impressed last summer as a member of USA Basketball in the FIBA Americas U16 championship by averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds. He followed that up with a strong junior season at Sandy Creek High School in which he averaged 24.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and helped the Patriots reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Smith’s father, Jabari Smith Sr., played collegiately at LSU and was later drafted in the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He played professionally in the NBA and overseas for 11 seasons.
Smith is also a distant cousin of Kwame Brown, the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft who spent 12 seasons in the league.