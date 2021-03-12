Auburn basketball signee Trey Alexander helps Heritage Hall reach Oklahoma state finals

Auburn basketball signee Trey Alexander has made a habit of piling up points throughout his high school career, but in Friday’s state semifinals game against Daniel Webster he focused his efforts on setting his teammates up for success.
The Indians committed to limiting Alexander – and double-teamed him for most of the second half – so the 6-foot-4 senior worked the ball to his teammates throughout the Chargers’ 74-54 victory. The four-star recruit was still productive by scoring 12 points and putting up eight rebounds and five assists in the win.
Friday’s win sends Heritage Hall to the Class 4A state finals, where the Chargers will play Kingfisher at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s a familiar matchup for both teams, as they’ve faced off in the state championship in three of the last four seasons – the only exception being when the tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The win for Alexander on Friday also means both of Auburn’s 2021 signees will end their high school careers in state title games. Five-star power forward Jabari Smith’s Sandy Creek Patriots play in Georgia’s Class AAA state title game Friday afternoon.
Alexander helped the Heritage Hall offense get rolling in the first half despite his limited shooting success.
Alexander only made one shot from the field in the opening quarter but facilitated for his teammates with a pair of assists, including an on-point pass to teammate Miles Perry that led to a 3-pointer that handed the Chargers a 14-9 lead with 1:30 to go in the first quarter.
Heritage Hall pulled away in the second quarter during a stretch in which Alexander delivered a putback two and later a pull-up jumper to help pad the Chargers’ lead. He missed a shot in the final seconds of the second quarter but stepped up by blocking Daniel Webster’s last-second shot to help Heritage Hall lead 31-21 at the break.
At halftime, Alexander had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-4 free throws) along with four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.
Daniel Webster focused its efforts on stopping Alexander early in the second half by double-teaming the standout senior. Alexander just made sure the players around him took advantage.
Alexander handled most of the point-guard duties in the final two quarters, including a third quarter in which the Chargers put the game away. He only had one shot attempt in the third but nevertheless contributed with two rebounds and two assists, one of which came on a pass to teammate C.J. Smith for a 3-pointer to put the Chargers up 44-31 with just over three minutes to go until the fourth.
Alexander found himself in foul trouble with a pair of fourth-quarter fouls that left him with only one to spare with five minutes left in the action. He exited the court for about a minute before returning and chipping in four points and another rebound.
Friday’s performance was somewhat uncharacteristic for Alexander, who is typically the Chargers’ go-to scorer. He’s scored over 30 points multiple times this season after averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior.