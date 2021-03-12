Auburn basketball signee Trey Alexander helps Heritage Hall reach Oklahoma state finals

Heritage Hall pulled away in the second quarter during a stretch in which Alexander delivered a putback two and later a pull-up jumper to help pad the Chargers’ lead. He missed a shot in the final seconds of the second quarter but stepped up by blocking Daniel Webster’s last-second shot to help Heritage Hall lead 31-21 at the break.

At halftime, Alexander had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field (2-of-4 free throws) along with four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

Daniel Webster focused its efforts on stopping Alexander early in the second half by double-teaming the standout senior. Alexander just made sure the players around him took advantage.

Alexander handled most of the point-guard duties in the final two quarters, including a third quarter in which the Chargers put the game away. He only had one shot attempt in the third but nevertheless contributed with two rebounds and two assists, one of which came on a pass to teammate C.J. Smith for a 3-pointer to put the Chargers up 44-31 with just over three minutes to go until the fourth.

Alexander found himself in foul trouble with a pair of fourth-quarter fouls that left him with only one to spare with five minutes left in the action. He exited the court for about a minute before returning and chipping in four points and another rebound.