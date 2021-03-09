Auburn basketball's Justin Powell to enter transfer portal

Auburn freshman Justin Powell is moving on after one abbreviated season with the Tigers.
An Auburn spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Powell is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after Powell earned early playing time with the Tigers before suffering a season-ending concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2.
The news was first reported by 247 Sports' Travis Branham.
“Thank you to Bruce Pearl the Auburn staff, my teammates, the trainers, doctors and everyone at Auburn, but I felt that this was the best decision for me at this time,” Powell told 247 Sports.
A former three-star recruit from Goshen, Kentucky, Powell stepped up with Sharife Cooper still not cleared by the NCAA and played point guard for Auburn early in the 2020-21 season. His strong play culminated in a 26-point showing against South Alabama on Dec. 4, which tied the program record for most points in a home debut as a freshman.
Powell followed that game with a 26-point performance in Auburn’s victory over Memphis on Dec. 12 and was named SEC Freshman of the Week as a result.
Pearl spoke on Dec. 3 about Powell’s importance to the team, especially with Cooper still awaiting word from the NCAA.
“My goodness, gracious, where in the world would we be [without Justin]? I recruited him to play off the ball,” Pearl said. “J’Von McCormick saved us a year ago when Jared [Harper] left early, and obviously we were kind of counting on Sharife. When you recruit the best point guard and the best player that’s ever signed at Auburn, you kind of set him up to play the position, build some other pieces around him. JP will be fine.”
Powell was averaging 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists through 10 games when he left the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M with an apparent head injury. It quickly became clear Powell’s concussion symptoms were lingering, leading to his extended absence over the back-half of the Tigers’ season.
Powell was not seen publicly with the team again until he stood courtside during warmups prior to the Tigers’ home game against Tennessee on Feb. 27. He ultimately missed the team's final 17 games due to the injury.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl spoke after the game about how important he thought Powell’s return was for the freshman’s psyche.
“It was just great to get him out there. He is no longer experiencing the concussion [symptoms] of the noise, of the light; he’s passed all that,” Pearl said. “He’s starting to work out, he’s starting to lift, he’s starting to get shots. And so, it was great to have him back.”