Auburn blasts Southern Miss 9-0 with near-record offensive explosion

Sabrina McNeill scored, cleaning up a chance by Anna Haddock off the post and firing it into the back of the net.

Then, the goal must’ve just gotten wider.

A few later McNeill headed in another goal, off a picture-perfect assist by Oliva Fouts, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes later, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes after that.

On to victory, the Auburn soccer team blasted its way to a 9-0 win over Southern Miss on Sunday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

The offensive explosion resulted in a near-record performance: Auburn matched its second-best margin of victory in program history. Auburn beat Alabama A&M 11-0 back in 2000, setting the team record for most goals in a game and largest margin of victory. Sunday’s game matches the second-best outing, a 9-0 win over Grambling State in 2008.

And it might have come at just the right time. Don’t look now, but next on Auburn’s schedule is the defending national champion as the Tigers get set to take on Florida State in Tallahassee.

“The great thing is, we got to rest a lot of players with a tough weekend coming up, and we got to play a lot of players,” Hoppa said. “We had a handful of girls get their first college goal at Auburn.”

McNeill even had two.

Her two goals came in the second half as the game got out of hand for Southern Miss. Auburn led 3-0 at the break, after goals by Maddie Simpson, Anna Haddock and Carly Thatcher.

In the second half, Hayden Colson scored in 49th minute to make it 4-0, then in the 61st, McNeill made it 5-0. Haddock almost found her second goal of the day on the play, sending a good look off the upright, but McNeill was there to send it back into the net.

After McNeill’s second goal in the 69th off the cross from Fouts, Brooke Berdan converted a penalty kick in the 71st, Sydnie Thibodaux blasted a rocket into the upper 90 in the 73rd, then Hailey Whitaker capped the long scoring sheet with the Tigers’ ninth goal in the 81st minute.

McNeill, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, scored her first two goals in an Auburn uniform, while Colson and Berdan scored the first goals of their college careers.

“It’s a confidence-builder. Goal-scoring is a mentality more than anything, and it’s a good confidence-builder,” Hoppa said. “Once you know you can do it, it’s something you can build on for the next game.”

The win follows Auburn’s 1-0 win over Old Dominion last Thursday night in the season opener.

Next, Auburn plays at defending NCAA Tournament winner Florida State at 5 p.m. Thursday on ACC Network. It’s a two-game road swing for Auburn against ACC competition, as Auburn then plays at Wake Forest next Sunday.

“The key for us coming out of this weekend was to be 2-0,” Hoppa said. “That was the key going into a really difficult two-game road trip, so the key was to be 2-0, and we accomplished that, so now we’re ready to move on to the next game.”