Auburn board hires architect for basketball facility upgrades

The Auburn basketball facility expansion is moving swiftly, as the Auburn board of trustees on Friday approved the hiring of an architect for the project.

The board approved the selection of the firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood to draw plans for the expansion to Neville Arena which will add new practice spaces for the Auburn men’s and women’s basketball teams.

It’s the second hurdle cleared in the board’s three-phase approval process.

Next, the architect will present plans to the board and an estimate of costs, while the board votes on final approval of the budget before ground breaks.

The project was initiated during the Feb. 4 board meeting, shortly before it was announced that the largest gift in the history of Auburn athletics was donated by Bill and Connie Neville. With the now-named Neville Arena being home to both Auburn basketball teams and the volleyball team and gymnastics team, the additional space with be available for teams during scheduling conflicts. Visiting basketball teams also use the main floor at Neville Arena for shootarounds on gamedays.

Goodwyn Mills Cawood is currently working with Auburn on renovations to the women’s basketball locker room in Neville Arena. Goodwyn Mills Cawood was also part of the design for the new football facility being built on campus.

The Auburn board meets every quarter. Once the board approves the architect’s plans for the expansion, ground will break on the project.

