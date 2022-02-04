Auburn board of trustees approve basketball facility expansion at Auburn Arena

MONTGOMERY — The Auburn University board of trustees on Friday put into motion an expansion to Auburn Arena adding an additional basketball practice court to the building.

The board unanimously approved project initiation for the expansion, the first step in a three-step board approval process. Auburn athletics is now authorized to hire an architect to build designs for the new expansion.

The board heard Dan King, Auburn associate vice president for facilities, say that the Auburn Arena gyms are now over-scheduled with the main court being used for men’s and women’s basketball games, plus volleyball matches and gymnastics meets, with visiting teams also using the main floor for shootarounds on gamedays.

An additional practice court, King said, would help alleviate conflicts in scheduling.

“This is for just one practice gym, right?” one board member piped up. “I’d say if Coach Pearl wants to, let’s give him a gym,” he joked, drawing laughs from the room.