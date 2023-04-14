Approximately $6 million in improvements are coming to Pat Dye Field in Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the Auburn University Board of Trustees unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the execution of the project at their Friday meeting at the Auburn University Hotel.

The intent of the project, according to meeting materials, is to improve field drainage, re-sod, modify the field’s perimeter for improved access and circulation, and modernize on-field electrical and communications infrastructure.

According to Auburn’s Associate Vice President for Facilities Dan King, the project would replace a drainage system that is more than 40 years old.

“Most of this work involves repairs or replacements of existing systems, and as such, is more accurately classified as a repair project and technically not a capital project requiring board approval,” King said. “However, in the spirit of transparency, and due to the sensitivity of the project schedule and the impact on Pat Dye Field, the administration felt it was appropriate that the Board of Trustees authorize the execution of the Jordan-Hare Stadium field renovation project.”

The project is slated to begin construction following the 2023 football season, with a goal of completion prior to the 2024 A-Day spring football game. It’s to be financed entirely by Auburn’s athletics department.

This proposal is a drop in the bucket of renovations brought forth by Auburn athletics director John Cohen's department since his arrival in October. The board’s Feb. 3 meeting saw final approval of a $30 million project to renovate Plainsman Park, as well an approved $4.9 million in renovations to the McWhorter Center, which will see upgrades to both softball and gymnastics locker rooms, team training rooms and replacement of essential building systems.

It has been approximately five years since either Pat Dye Field or Jordan-Hare Stadium saw its latest upgrade, with the Harbert Recruiting Center being at the forefront of a $28 million renovation in Jordan-Hare’s south end zone.

In a sit down with the Opelika-Auburn News in February, Cohen said he believes upgrades to Jordan-Hare’s north end zone will also be addressed at some point.

“It's been mentioned to me several times by our fans about the north end zone, and I agree,” Cohen said. “At some point, that needs to be addressed, and I think it will be.”

Should Cohen move forward with renovations to the north end zone, it wouldn’t be the first time Auburn has done so. In 2015, the board approved plans to engage an architect and project manager for what would eventually become an estimated $145 million project. However, the project was eventually put on hold for a year, then put on hold indefinitely.

Board initiates project to expand athletics complex for sports medicine

The board also approved the initiation of a project that would renovate the Auburn Athletic Complex for Sports Medicine, expanding and improving sports medicine services.

Currently, Auburn offers its sports medicine services for athletic programs in both the Plainsman Park Strength and Rehabilitation Center, and parts of Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum. The project would relocate all of those services to the Auburn Athletic Complex, in space previously occupied by the Auburn football program.

King also described it as an “enabling project,” as the vacated space at Plainsman Park would likely be used in the previously approved $30 million renovation of the ballpark.

An estimated cost for the project was not disclosed, but it’s anticipated that the project would be financed by the athletics department.