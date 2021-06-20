Auburn brings Wes and Allen Flanigan back together to chase their dreams side by side

Wes was an assistant coach at Little Rock under Chris Beard before Beard left for Texas Tech in 2016, and that’s when Wes was promoted to head coach. Then in 2018, he came back to his alma mater to join Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn, while Allen stayed back in Arkansas.

“His 12th-grade year, he was actually back at home with my father, his grandfather, and we left him back just to finish up his high school career. Probably the biggest growth in his life, from a maturing standpoint, was happening while I was a head coach for two years — then his senior year, me not being there,” Wes admitted. “So he’s handled it well. It hasn’t been easy for him or me. ... It was a challenge for both of us. But we knew coming into it it was going to be difficult. We made this decision together to do it with our family, which is the most important thing to me, and I think becoming the most important thing for him.”