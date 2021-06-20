Auburn brings Wes and Allen Flanigan back together to chase their dreams side by side

The Flanigan family doesn’t really have any big plans for Father’s Day. They’re probably just going to grill out or something, Allen Flanigan said with a shrug as he sat aside the practice courts on campus earlier this week.
It shouldn’t be all that different for the Auburn men’s basketball standout, or his dad, Wes Flanigan, who serves as an assistant coach on the team. They’ll be together just like usual — just like when they’re at practice or just like any other day.
But that’s perfectly fitting for these two: For the Flanigans, every day in Auburn is a little more like Father’s Day.
“I cherish it a lot,” Allen said.
Pulled apartAllen and Wes have been pulled apart at times in the past by the sport they love, with one focused on his NBA dreams as a player and the other entrenched in consuming work as a Division I coach. They didn’t spend a lot of time together when Allen was in high school and Wes was the head coach at The University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
But they’ve reunited in Auburn, getting the chance to be on the same team, and they’ve been able to bond again on the same bench. And with Allen announcing earlier in the spring that he’ll be putting his professional dreams on pause and coming back to Auburn for another year, the two have the chance to cherish one more ride together in the family business this upcoming season.
“At the end of the day, what we’re hoping is to be able to reflect back and have fond memories,” Wes said from his office in Auburn Arena, speaking over Zoom on Thursday. “To this point, we’ve had a lot of great memories.”
There should be more on the way. Allen returns as Auburn’s top scorer from last season, with big goals ahead of him for himself and his team. As teammates Sharife Cooper and JT Thor entered the NBA Draft, Flanigan pulled his name from draft consideration to try to put himself in better position next year — and help turn around the Tigers after a tough season.
He’ll also be spending one more year following his father’s footsteps. Wes was a stellar player and a four-year starter for Auburn from 1993-97, before becoming an accomplished coach.
Growing pains
The story hasn’t always been so picture perfect, and chasing those dreams has required some sacrifice from them both.
“People don’t realize, when we were there at Little Rock, obviously I became a head coach, and when you become a head coach, you have a lot of responsibility,” Wes said. “You have more responsibility with your team than sometimes with your family. Obviously, my wife did a heck of a job with Allen for three years. His 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade years, I wasn’t around a lot.”
Wes was an assistant coach at Little Rock under Chris Beard before Beard left for Texas Tech in 2016, and that’s when Wes was promoted to head coach. Then in 2018, he came back to his alma mater to join Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn, while Allen stayed back in Arkansas.
“His 12th-grade year, he was actually back at home with my father, his grandfather, and we left him back just to finish up his high school career. Probably the biggest growth in his life, from a maturing standpoint, was happening while I was a head coach for two years — then his senior year, me not being there,” Wes admitted. “So he’s handled it well. It hasn’t been easy for him or me. ... It was a challenge for both of us. But we knew coming into it it was going to be difficult. We made this decision together to do it with our family, which is the most important thing to me, and I think becoming the most important thing for him.”
All about family
Enter Auburn. Allen earned a scholarship offer from Bruce Pearl and signed with Auburn in November 2018 — and, in the place where everyone likes to say family is so important, Allen and Wes got to be together again.
“That’s been real special, being able to catch up on all the years that we lost when I was younger as a kid,” Allen said. “We’re just catching up on time.
“Just really me and him, being together, being here, my mom’s here, family’s here, they get to watch me play,” he added. “Auburn is like a second home. ... It’s a family-oriented place here.”
His dad felt the same way back in 1993.
“Auburn has always been about family,” Wes said. “That was the reason why I came here out of high school, a young wet-behind-the-ears 17-year-old being nine hours away from home. It’s always been about family. It’s always seemed like that, felt like that. When you have guys coming here on recruiting visits, they don’t know how to explain it. They don’t know what it is. But they know that Auburn is different.
“We want to keep that going. So we’re right now just trying to continue to bring the right type of people into our program and into this community that’s going to give back, that’s going to make Auburn proud.
“I hope at the end of the day, we can look back on our time here, me and my son, and say that we helped build something, we were a part of something great. I think that’s a big reason why he wanted to come back.”
The dream-chasing hasn’t changed for the Flanigans. They’re still as hard at work as ever to try to make it happen. But during their time in Auburn, they’re relishing the rare chance to be working right alongside each other.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot, just really being able to bond with my dad, be here for another year, get that experience and hopefully play in the tournament this year,” Allen said, looking forward to tipoff this November.
With time, that work should be worth it and the family should be able to get out what it’s put in to the sport of basketball.
In some ways, as the Flanigans spend another Father’s Day together, it’s already paying off.
“Just being able to see him go from a 5-[foot]-7 kid to a 6-[foot]-6 kid that’s 225 pounds, and see him running around in that orange and blue uniform with that 22 on his back and Flanigan across the back of it — man, that’s enough for me,” Wes said. “I’m proud of him, man. I don’t say that to him enough.
“But not every kid is able to not only play at a level like Auburn, get your education paid for — not only just that, but now he’s put himself in position to be thought about as a potential draft choice. And that’s a low percentage.
“Whether that happens or not, we don’t know, but at the end of the day, I just want him to know I’m proud of him.”