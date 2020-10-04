Auburn bullied from the beginning in familiar loss at Georgia

Saturday night wasn’t Auburn’s night.
That was clear from the beginning.
And as the Tigers coasted back to the Plains on their bus overnight, minds wondered when it’ll ever be Auburn’s night in Athens, Ga. again.
Georgia’s offense bullied its way down the field on the Bulldogs’ second drive of the game Saturday, gashing the Tigers in the running game on the way to a 7-0 lead — then a 10-0 lead, then a 17-0 lead, then a 24-0 lead.
Auburn was out of it early, in a sight that’s become all too familiar in Athens for fans in orange and blue. It looked a lot like Auburn’s loss there in 2018 — and a bit like every loss there since the “blackout” game on the night the Bulldogs danced over Auburn in 2007. Georgia has won seven straight in Athens since.
And Saturday Auburn again couldn’t manage to give itself a puncher’s chance.
“They got after us,” defeated head coach Gus Malzahn said after the loss. “They were the better team, and they got out early on us. We had some bad field position, they scored and we got behind.
“It’s tough to get behind a team like this, defensively,” he added. “And that’s what we did. They made us one-dimensional.”
When asked about Auburn’s losses in Athens still piling up on Auburn, Malzahn said he was only focused on this one game.
Unfortunately for him, this game turned out to be an all-too-familiar sight for Auburn.
“I was just thinking about this year — just feeling disappointed that we didn’t do a better job against them,” Malzahn said. “But, like I said, they’re a good team and we’ll learn from it.”
Auburn’s defense managed to at least keep Georgia out of the end zone on its third drive, which ended in a Georgia field goal. But the Bulldogs score back-to-back touchdowns after that, tallying up four straight scoring drives after a game-opening three-and-out, and Auburn was done on a night in which the offense never managed to score a touchdown.
Georgia rolled up 288 yards to Auburn’s 81 in the first half.
The Bulldogs bullied Auburn to the tune of 5.4 rushing yards per carry in that first half.
Zamir White busted through Auburn’s defense for the 1-yard touchdown to cap Georgia’s first scoring drive, and Auburn was already on its way to heartbreak in Athens again.
“I think sometimes you just have to man up and you’ve got to see it like it was,” Malzahn said, when asked about the disappointed Auburn locker room after the game. “They got after us. They got after us in all three phases. They out-coached us. It’s a team loss. Also, we’ve got a young, inexperienced team that can grow. And we will grow. And they competed.
“I just said: ‘Hey, this is adversity. We’ve got eight more SEC games. It’s going to be a grind.’ Our team has potential to improve greatly, and we will. Just, ‘Keep your head up and take it like it is.’ They got the best of us, but we’re still capable of being a good team and I really believe we will be moving forward.”
