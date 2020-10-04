Auburn bullied from the beginning in familiar loss at Georgia

Unfortunately for him, this game turned out to be an all-too-familiar sight for Auburn.

“I was just thinking about this year — just feeling disappointed that we didn’t do a better job against them,” Malzahn said. “But, like I said, they’re a good team and we’ll learn from it.”

Auburn’s defense managed to at least keep Georgia out of the end zone on its third drive, which ended in a Georgia field goal. But the Bulldogs score back-to-back touchdowns after that, tallying up four straight scoring drives after a game-opening three-and-out, and Auburn was done on a night in which the offense never managed to score a touchdown.

Georgia rolled up 288 yards to Auburn’s 81 in the first half.

The Bulldogs bullied Auburn to the tune of 5.4 rushing yards per carry in that first half.

Zamir White busted through Auburn’s defense for the 1-yard touchdown to cap Georgia’s first scoring drive, and Auburn was already on its way to heartbreak in Athens again.