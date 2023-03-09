NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wendell Green Jr.’s shot beat the buzzer, but it bounced off the front of the rim, and Auburn men’s basketball found itself bounced from the SEC Tournament, again on the wrong end of another narrow loss, this time a 76-73 defeat against Arkansas on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

A first-game loss has booted Auburn from the conference tournament five times since 2016. Now, the Tigers will await a likely NCAA Tournament bid on Selection Sunday. This was also the ninth Auburn game to be decided by fewer than 10 points since Jan. 28.

“We're disappointed in the outcome,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Kids battled back both halves. Lesser character team I don't think would have.”

Auburn (20-13, 10-9 SEC) erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to take the lead in the final minute. A two-point basket from Arkansas native Allen Flanigan with 41 seconds remaining put the Tigers up 73-72. It was his team’s first lead since the 18:20 mark of the first half, but Arkansas (20-12, 8-12 SEC) matched Flanigan’s two points with two of their own from freshman Nick Smith Jr. on the following possession.

The Tigers were unable to score following Smith’s bucket, leading to two made free throws from Arkansas guard Devo Davis and the Tigers getting the final possession.

“I tried to come down and get past them, but you know, that didn't work,” Auburn guard KD Johnson said of the final possession. “So they called a timeout to help me out. Our assistant coach came out and drew a good play up. We just didn't execute down the stretch. Wen, any shot he takes, he done won games with us with that shot, so you know, I'm cool with that.”

Flanigan said it was teammate and fellow Arkansas native Chris Moore who led Auburn’s comeback efforts with a fiery timeout speech. Moore finished with a point in nine minutes, and he left the game with 10:32 remaining in the first half after falling on his face during a layup attempt. He didn’t return until there was 17:31 to go in the game.

“I knew that this couldn't be the end,” Moore said. “I told myself, I said, 'No matter how much pain you might be in after the game or even right now, you've gotta go out there and help your teammates win.' That's what I tried to do all game.”

From a scoring perspective, Johnson led Auburn’s efforts with a game-high 20 points. Fourteen of those points came in the second half. Flanigan (15 points), Johni Broome (13 points) and Green (11 points) were Auburn’s only other scorers in double figures. Broome had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and Flanigan also had 13 of his 15 in that frame.

In spite of the Tigers’ late efforts, the Razorbacks’ domination inside gave it the edge for most of the contest. They out-scored the Tigers 48-40 in the paint, were plus-18 on the glass, plus-7 on offensive boards and had 18 second-chance points.

“I think, physically, they bothered us with their athleticism and their length,” Pearl said. “As a result, we got dominated on the boards, which made it really difficult for us to win the basketball game.”

Arkansas ended the night 19 of 23 on dunks and layups. It had three players record five or more rebounds, with the 6-foot-4 Davis having a game-high 10 boards. Makai Mitchell and Anthony Black were the other two Razorbacks to fall into that category, each with six rebounds, meaning Arkansas’ leading rebounders were no taller than 6-foot-9.

“We've got to rebound,” Auburn forward Jaylin Williams said. “They dominated us on the rebounds. We've got to box out. Most teams aren't going to be as big and as athletic as they are. But just rebound — defensive rebounding is going to win you the game. We didn't do that today, and that's what cost us the game.”