Auburn can’t complete comeback bid in loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — It looked like Auburn’s contest Saturday was set to be a blowout early.

Partway through the second quarter, the Tigers hadn’t posted any points while trailing by three touchdowns. That changed, however, as Auburn pulled within a touchdown — even four points at one point — in a 48-34 loss to No. 9 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Saturday’s loss wasn’t like Auburn’s (3-4, 1-3 SEC) previous two. The Tigers remained close enough in Athens last week, and blew what should’ve been a win at home against LSU two weeks prior.

This time, however, Auburn actually fought back, which it hasn’t seemed capable of doing all season. It was a matter of plays and moments — excluding a lightning delay and fan on the field — that seemed to make the biggest difference in the outcome.

Most notably was Ole Miss’ onside kick call with 9:45 left in the third quarter. The Rebels had held to three points on the previous drive, with a 28-yard field goal from Jonathan Cruz extending their lead to 31-24. With momentum shifting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin opted for an onside that the Tigers weren’t anticipating and came up with it.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) converted into a touchdown from Pike Road product Quinshon Judkins for a 38-24 lead that Auburn never eclipsed.

In simplest terms, the difference-making moments were a result of the home team executing and the visitors failing to do so. The onside kick was the clearest example, but so was the ending of Auburn’s drive three possessions later.

Down 10 points with 9:41 remaining, the Tigers went 71 yards in three plays and worked themselves to the Ole Miss four yard line. The next four plays were a gain of two yards, a loss of four, a false start penalty and an incompletion. Anders Carlson’s 28-yard field goal pulled them within a touchdown, but Auburn left easy points on the field in the process.

It was a mutually sloppy affair for both teams. Ole Miss won the turnover battle, being plus-2 in that department, and Auburn made little of its lone takeaway, which came on a Keionte Scott interception with 1:21 in the first half. At the Rebels’ 36, the Tigers only mustered six yards before turning to Carlson for points as time expired.

By comparison, Ole Miss made Auburn pay for its mistakes. Robby Ashford’s second-quarter interception and TJ Finley’s strip sack on the following drive resulted in 14 points. The Rebels also clinched the win with an interception from Ashford to Ole Miss defender Deantre Prince with 2:43 remaining.

The game turned into a shootout early, with both teams leaning on the run, especially Ole Miss. The Rebels ran for 450 yards. The most Auburn had previously given up in a single game was 426 to Arkansas in 2002.

Judkins had a game-high 139 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard score that gave Ole Miss a 48-34 lead with 6:26 remaining. TCU transfer Zach Evans rushed for 136 yards and a score, and quarterback Jaxson Dart had 115 yards.

Tank Bigsby was the highlight for Auburn’s offense, posting a season-high 179 rush yards on 20 attempts to average nine yards per carry with two touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries, and Ashford had 35 yards as well as two touchdown runs.

Despite throwing two interceptions and logging another fumble, Ashford finished 8-for-17 passing with 140 yards.