Auburn can’t get out of its own way in loss to rival Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Auburn football’s two previous efforts ahead of Saturday — its loss to LSU and its narrow overtime win against Missouri the week prior — saw the Tigers fall apart. But on Saturday, it was different.

On Saturday, the Tigers never put it together. Their offense was nonexistent. Their defense put up a worthy enough fight for three quarters against the defending national champions before eventual floundering. But in all facets, the visiting team couldn’t get out of its own way.

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) had its second-lowest offensive output this season while No. 2 Georgia eventually blew it open to hand the Tigers their second-consecutive loss.

A season-high 10 penalties were logged by Auburn, including eight on offense, all of which were holds or false starts and five of which were called on the offense. And while those penalties were peppered throughout the dismal affair, some of the biggest mistakes came early.

On its fourth drive of the game, at the end of the first quarter, Auburn set up to punt, but instead decided to run a fake. On fourth-and-6, the direct snap went to tight end John Samuel Shenker, who generated two yards and a turnover on downs. Auburn could have given the ball to punter Oscar Chapman and one of the best punt units in the SEC this season. But instead, it gave Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) the ball at Auburn’s 36-yard line, and the Bulldogs scored their second touchdown on a three-play, 31-yard drive.

Two drives later, it looked like the Tigers were finally driving on offense. They went 39 yards on seven plays before Robby Ashford opted to scramble. The ball slipped from his hands — a fumble forced by no one — and Georgia’s Zion Logue fell on it. Again, it was Bulldog ball and any momentum the Tigers had was squandered.

Ashford finished 13-for-38 with 165 yards and a touchdown pass. He was at one point 3-for-13 passing for 13 yards. And Georgia had answers the most teams have seemed to have for Auburn’s rushing attack, as the Tigers finished with 93 yards for 25 carries — an average of 3.7 yards per carry.

Georgia broke it open in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns, but ahead of the final frame, Auburn had held it to 21 points and 267 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs ultimately finished with 500 yards, 292 of which were on the ground, and they averaged 7.5 yards per carry.