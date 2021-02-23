Auburn can’t keep up in loss to Florida with Sharife Cooper sidelined due to injury

The Gators dominated the game’s first 13 minutes of action to build a 25-8 lead over the Tigers. During that time, Auburn worked in walk-on guards Lior Berman and Preston Cook in order to give Allen Flanigan — who mainly manned the point position in Cooper’s absence — and Jamal Johnson a chance to breathe.

The Tigers found their first semblance of a grove after trailing by 17. Jaylin Williams stepped up with a jumper then followed a Florida layup with a 3-pointer. The Gators’ Scottie Lewis answered with a 3 before Auburn added free throws by Johnson and Flanigan and a Dylan Cardwell dunk to try and close the gap.

The problem was what little momentum the Tigers mustered at that point was short-lived. Lewis delivered a pair of layups before Noah Locke drilled a 3-pointer, and though Williams managed a layup the Gators ended the half having scored 12 of the first half’s final 16 points.

Florida ended the opening half having doubled up the Tigers 44-22 on the scoreboard. The Gators shot an even 50 percent from the field, while the Tigers only hit seven of their 23 shot attempts and committed 13 turnovers in the game’s first 20 minutes.