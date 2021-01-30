Auburn can’t keep up with Baylor in second half en route to loss

After a competitive first half on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers understood they still faced a small margin for error against No. 2 Baylor.
The Tigers found out just how small in the game’s next six minutes.
After hanging tight with the Bears through 20 minutes, the Tigers couldn’t keep the pace as Baylor scored 18 of the game’s next 26 points on their way to an 84-72 victory. The one-sided second half offered a disappointing ending for the Tigers, which traded the lead with the Bears six times in the first half before Baylor took total control.
“I felt like we had the energy coming out of the second half; just not enough,” said Auburn forward Jaylin Williams, who led the Tigers with 17 points along with eight rebounds. “They’re a great team, and we're a young team trying to build. I felt like our energy was there. We just, like, couldn't get it. When they got on a run, we just kind of shut down. But we'll get better at that.”
Baylor (16-0, 8-0 B12) had been inconsistent shooting in the first half, but that story quickly changed after halftime.
The Bears came out of the locker room and quickly found a rhythm, which led to four straight baskets capped off by MaCio Teague’s 3-pointer to push Baylor to a 10-point lead. Sharife Cooper delivered a layup and a jumper to help Auburn (9-9, 3-6 SEC) briefly keep pace before the Bears really got rolling courtesy a 7-0 outburst, which culminated in Matthew Mayer’s put-back dunk that ignited the Baylor crowd.
Williams broke Baylor’s one-sided scoring run with a dunk, but that boost was short-lived. Mayer came right back with a 3-pointer, which put Baylor up 16 and prompted Auburn coach Bruce Pearl to call timeout.
Pearl pointed out after the game just how critical the Bears’ 3-point shooting was in the second half.
“We told the team the only chance we had to beat Baylor was to not let them beat us from the three. That was the only chance. They can beat us in other ways, but if they got their 3's – and they got 11 – we can't win,” Pearl said. “We held them to four in the first half. Let's say we hold them to four in the second half; that's 12 points. We lost by 12.”
After Mayer’s 3, Auburn had little that amounted to an answer. Cooper recovered after a subpar first-half shooting performance and Chris Moore and Allen Flanigan helped cut the deficit slightly, but the Tigers still trailed by double digits the rest of the way.
Adam Flagler led Baylor with 19 points in the victory, including 10 in the second half. Five Baylor players – Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Flagler, Teague and Mayer – finished with double-digit points.
The second-half showing for the Tigers followed a first half in which Auburn showed no hesitation about going head to head with one of the nation’s top teams.
Pearl spoke on Friday about how important it was not to let Baylor pull away early, and his Tigers lived up to the challenge on the road.
Both teams got off to a slow start Saturday thanks to a combined 0-for-5 opening from the floor, and as the minutes ticked away as the teams traded the lead. Baylor made Auburn pay through the first 15 minutes of action by scoring 11 of its first 21 points off Auburn turnovers, but the Bears’ uncharacteristic shooting issues allowed the Tigers to hang around.
The Tigers delivered their biggest surge of the first half with nearly five minutes to go before halftime. Cooper’s two free throws cut the Bears’ modest lead to one before Devan Cambridge delivered the highlight of the first half by following a missed 3-pointer by Cooper and slamming the ball back to put Auburn back on top.
Cambridge’s bucket, though exciting, proved to be the last one for nearly a minute and a half for Auburn. This time, Baylor took full advantage.
While the Tigers were searching for another response, three different Bears took advantage. Butler came through with a pair of free throws, Mayer drilled a 3-pointer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua executed on an and-one opportunity to leave Baylor with a 29-22 lead with 3:32 to go until the intermission.
Tchatchoua’s free throw gave Baylor its largest lead of the game to that point. Still, the Tigers played like they were hardly fazed.
Williams drilled a 3-pointer to stop the run – something the sophomore also did in the game’s first six minutes when the Bears scored seven unanswered – and after Butler came through with a layup JT Thor sank a 3 while standing all alone at the top of the arc. Cambridge then came through with another dunk to cut the Bears’ advantage to one with 1:24 to go in the half.
Baylor held onto its lead and padded it with a pair of buckets to leave the Tigers down by five at intermission.
The second half proved too much for the Tigers, who now turn their attention to Tuesday’s home game against Georgia. For Williams, the goal going forward is to win out and prove what the Tigers are capable of.
“The mentality is to win the next nine games to try to finish or second in the league,” Williams said. “I know when we went to Georgia, we beat them over there. Most guys might be like, 'OK, maybe we've got them.' But it's not going to be easy. We've got to be ready for that.
“I think we've got Ole Miss on Saturday, and we're going to want to play really hard for that game because the first one didn't go so well for us. We'll be ready.”