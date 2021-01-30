Auburn can’t keep up with Baylor in second half en route to loss

Williams drilled a 3-pointer to stop the run – something the sophomore also did in the game’s first six minutes when the Bears scored seven unanswered – and after Butler came through with a layup JT Thor sank a 3 while standing all alone at the top of the arc. Cambridge then came through with another dunk to cut the Bears’ advantage to one with 1:24 to go in the half.

Baylor held onto its lead and padded it with a pair of buckets to leave the Tigers down by five at intermission.

The second half proved too much for the Tigers, who now turn their attention to Tuesday’s home game against Georgia. For Williams, the goal going forward is to win out and prove what the Tigers are capable of.

“The mentality is to win the next nine games to try to finish or second in the league,” Williams said. “I know when we went to Georgia, we beat them over there. Most guys might be like, 'OK, maybe we've got them.' But it's not going to be easy. We've got to be ready for that.

“I think we've got Ole Miss on Saturday, and we're going to want to play really hard for that game because the first one didn't go so well for us. We'll be ready.”