Auburn can’t overcome setbacks, falls in Iron Bowl loss

TUSCALOOSA — Despite taking the game’s first lead, Auburn quickly let it slip Saturday, losing in a 49-27 blowout loss to No. 8 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The loss effectively closed out the Tigers’ season, and was their third-consecutive Iron Bowl defeat. It was also their sixth-consecutive Iron Bowl loss in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn (5-7, 2-6 SEC) went into the half down 35-14, and the Crimson Tide managed to break away due to a significant middle eight.

From the Tigers’ second and third touchdowns, Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) held onto the ball for 7:32, while Auburn possessed it for 4:02. In that span, the Crimson Tide out-scored the Tigers 21-0, and out-gained them 195 yards to 90.

A significant momentum shift that occurred in that span was a called muffed punt on Auburn’s Keionte Scott. Officials reviewed the call on the field, reconvening soon after to say the call stood. It gave Alabama the ball back with 2:47 remaining in the first half. It’d score a touchdown on the resulting drive.

In total, Auburn turned the ball over twice and was minus-2 in the turnover margin. The Crimson Tide’s lone pointed off turnovers came with the touchdown that followed the muffed call.

Alabama’s offense seemed to move the ball at will on Auburn’s defense, largely through the air. Bryce Young’s 343 pass yards were the second-most Auburn has allowed this season. In total, the Tide tallied 516 total yards and averaged 8.1 yards per play.

While the defense faltered, Auburn’s offense clicked in a lot of ways, mainly that Auburn had its largest rushing total in an Iron Bowl since 2013, breaking a 293-yard mark by amassing 318 yards on the ground.

Saturday’s loss marked the fourth-straight game in which Auburn amassed 250 rush yards or more. It’s the first time that streak has occurred since 2013, when the Tigers did so against Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Missouri.

Quarterback Robby Ashford had a team-leading 134 rush yards and two rushing scores. Running back Jarquez Hunter also had his third-consecutive 100-yard rushing game, totaling 121 yards on 17 carries.

Ashford had what may have been his most efficient offensive performance yet, accounting for 50.1% of Auburn’s total yards. He didn’t crack the century mark passing, but he had an 11-for-22 passing line, marking his most efficient passing line since the LSU loss on Oct. 1. He threw one touchdown and no interceptions, meaning his season ends with seven touchdowns passes to seven interceptions.