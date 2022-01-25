Auburn celebrates No. 1 ranking with a nod to the past

The mock cover features Jabari Smith with an excited look as he prepares to dunk the basketball. The original cover featured Porter jumping up for a slam of his own with a big smile on his face. Both fronts also feature text surrounding its subject, giving it the magazine front feel with Sports Illustrated spelled out on the top.

Morgan said that the new mock cover was made in Photoshop, while the original edition was constantly looked at to ensure all the details matched.

The photo of Jabari that was used for the cover was created from a couple different pictures of him merged together, she said.

“We tried to keep it fresh while keeping those details pretty similar to the 1999 version,” Morgan said.

Morgan said she actually had the mock cover ready to go a week earlier, but she was disappointed like plenty of fans when Auburn was placed No. 2 in the poll instead of No. 1.

But she put the design in the back pocket and had it ready to go this week with a few tweaks.