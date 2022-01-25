Auburn celebrates No. 1 ranking with a nod to the past

Auburn celebrated making history with a nod to history.
As Auburn men’s basketball celebrated reaching its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, Auburn athletics released a graphic on social media paying homage to the beloved 1999 Sports Illustrated cover featuring former Auburn star Chris Porter.
The Nov. 15, 1999, edition of Sports Illustrated featured Porter and the phrase “Auburn is No. 1.”
The recreated cover features star forward Jabari Smith with the same phrase: “Auburn is No. 1.”
The new recreation is just a mock cover and won’t be printed on any magazines, but it brought back plenty of memories for fans.
Auburn Athletics director of graphic design Morgan Smith designed the mock magazine front and understood how much it would mean to Auburn fans.
“I think it honestly goes back to the Auburn brand in general,” Morgan said. “That’s something we push across all sports. I think our fanbase puts a lot of emphasis on history. They’ve got a lot of fans that have been around for years.
“They’ve gone in all sports through the highs and lows. In our department specifically, we work with all sports. We try and put that nod in where we can across the board. I think for us, it just made sense to use it here.”
The mock cover features Jabari Smith with an excited look as he prepares to dunk the basketball. The original cover featured Porter jumping up for a slam of his own with a big smile on his face. Both fronts also feature text surrounding its subject, giving it the magazine front feel with Sports Illustrated spelled out on the top.
Morgan said that the new mock cover was made in Photoshop, while the original edition was constantly looked at to ensure all the details matched.
The photo of Jabari that was used for the cover was created from a couple different pictures of him merged together, she said.
“We tried to keep it fresh while keeping those details pretty similar to the 1999 version,” Morgan said.
Morgan said she actually had the mock cover ready to go a week earlier, but she was disappointed like plenty of fans when Auburn was placed No. 2 in the poll instead of No. 1.
But she put the design in the back pocket and had it ready to go this week with a few tweaks.
“I had big hopes for last Monday, not this most recent Monday, but last Monday,” Morgan said. “I had it ready to go, and when we got that No. 2 ranking, we kind of pivoted a little bit and kept it in the back pocket.”
With the extra time, Morgan added the quotes on the left, including the “everything school” quote since Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said that after the game on the CBS broadcast.
For the most part, it was ready to go last week and only needed a few updates this Monday.
At the time, the Sports Illustrated cover was for the magazine’s preseason basketball preview. The magazine may have had them listed as No. 1 heading into the season, but the official AP poll never ranked them that high before.
Morgan added that there are currently no plans to sell the mock magazine front as a poster for fans because the Sports Illustrated part of things would present issues. Still, Auburn plans to release it as a phone wallpaper Wednesday on its various social media accounts.